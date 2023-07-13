The full list of allegations against Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards

Two BBC employees, one current and one former, have become the latest to come forward with allegations against BBC presenter Huw Edwards after his identity was revealed by his wife on Wednesday.

BBC Newsnight reported new claims from staff members who said they had received “inappropriate messages” from Edwards, “some late at night and signed off with kisses”.

Both said there was “a reluctance among junior staff to complain to managers about the conduct of high-profile colleagues in case it adversely affected their careers,” Newsnight said.

The allegations are the latest aimed at the BBC’s highest-paid journalist who is receiving in-patient hospital care for “serious mental health issues”.

After Edwards was named as the presenter at the centre of the allegations, multiple BBC colleagues and high-profile media personalities spoke out to support him.

The Sun originally published claims by the parents of a concerned youth, who said a household name had paid their vulnerable child thousands of pounds for explicit pictures.

Since then, a lawyer for the young person said this was “rubbish” and insisted nothing unlawful had happened.

In the days since, three other young people have come forward in the press to make allegations about the presenter, who has not been named.

1. Teenager ‘used presenter’s cash to fund drug addiction’

On Saturday, July 8, The Sun published an anonymous interview with the mother and stepfather of an apparently vulnerable youth who had been exchanging messages with the unnamed BBC presenter.

The parents alleged that their child was 17 when the relationship started and had been sent £35,000 over a three-year period for explicit images. But on Monday, a lawyer acting on the young person’s behalf denied these claims.

2. Young person ‘felt threatened by abusive messages’

A second individual, understood to be in their 20s, claimed to BBC News that they had made contact with the unnamed presenter through a dating app. At the time they did not know who he was.

The young person said they felt pressured to meet up with him but never did. When they hinted online that they had contact with the presenter and may name him, he is claimed to have sent them abusive messages.

The BBC claimed it had “seen and verified” the chat.

3. Presenter ‘broke lockdown rules to meet youth’

A third young person came forward to claim in The Sun that the BBC presenter allegedly broke lockdown rules to meet with him.

It was claimed that a 23-year-old travelled across London to another county to meet them at their flat in February 2021 after first meeting on a dating site the previous year.

It was also claimed that on the day of the alleged hour-long meeting, during which the unnamed presenter and the 23-year-old “just chatted”, the presenter sent a gift of £250 to a PayPal account. The Sun claims two other payments of £200 and £250 were made afterwards.

4. Presenter ‘sent creepy Instagram messages’ to teenager

A fourth young person claims they were contacted on Instagram by the unnamed presenter, who sent love hearts and ‘x’ kisses, it is claimed in The Sun.

The unnamed fourth person, who said they were 17 at the time, called the messages “creepy”, “looking back now”. They said they were “taken aback” by the sending of a love heart emoji.

