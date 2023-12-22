Add these 2024 February holidays and observances to your calendar this year

January step aside, it's time to celebrate the season of love.

With Valentine's Day ruling the month of February, it's only natural to have hearts, chocolate and romance on the brain. However, V-Day isn't the only holiday in February, even if it does pretty much take all the credit for being the star of the show.

In fact, there are dozens of holidays and observances throughout the month including one very special date that we only get to commemorate every four years. That's right, Leap Day is this February, which means there's a whole extra day to celebrate in 2024.

There are many others, too, including President's Day, which is one of 11 federal holidays each year (and a free vacation day for many), as well as Groundhog's Day to help determine just how many more weeks of winter there are to endure.

Beyond the ones we're all familiar with, there are also plenty of others like National Send a Card to a Friend Day and Thank a Mail Carrier Day. Both more than deserving of having an entire day dedicated to them.

Along with daily observances, there are weekly commemorations and monthly recognitions to raise awareness on a variety of topics including Black History Month, American Heart Month, National Cancer Prevention Month and many others.

With this extensive list of February holidays and observances, you don't have to worry about missing a single thing because you'll be in-the-know each and every day of the month.

Daily holidays and observances in February 2024

February 1

Decorating with Candy Day

National Baked Alaska Day

National Dark Chocolate Day

National Freedom Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

February 2

Bubblegum Day

Crepe Day

Groundhog Day

National Hedgehog Day

National River Day

National Tater Tot Day

National Ukulele Day

Self Renewal Day

World Wetlands Day

February 3

American Painters Day

Feed the Birds Day

National Carrot Cake Day

National Golden Retriever Day

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

National Missing Persons Day

National Women Physicians Day

February 4

National Homemade Soup Day

National Stuffed Mushroom Day

National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Sweater Day

February 5

National Chocolate Fondue Day

National Pork Rind Day

National Weatherperson’s Day

World Nutella Day

February 6

National Chopsticks Day

National Frozen Yogurt Day

Pay a Compliment Day

Time to Talk Day

February 7

National Ballet Day

National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

National Periodic Table Day

National Send a Card to a Friend Day

Rose Day

February 8

Fat Thursday

National Boy Scout Day

National Kite-Flying Day

Opera Day

Propose Day

February 9

National Bagel and Lox Day

National Pizza Day

Read in the Bathtub Day

February 10

Chinese New Year

International Cribbage Day

National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

National Flannel Day

National Umbrella Day

February 11

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

National Guitar Day

National Inventors’ Day

National Latte Day

National Make a Friend Day

Super Bowl Sunday

February 12

Hug Day

National Plum Pudding Day

Super Bowl Sunday

Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday

February 13

Galentine’s Day

Kiss Day

Mardi Gras

National Apology Day

National Cheddar Day

National Tortellini Day

Self-Love Day

February 14

Ash Wednesday

International Book Giving Day

National Call In Single Day

National Cream-filled Chocolates Day

National Ferris Wheel Day

National Donor Day

Organ Donor Day

Read to Your Child Day

Valentine’s Day

February 15

International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

National Gumdrop Day

Singles Awareness Day

Susan B. Anthony Day

World Anthropology Day

World Hippo Day

February 16

Innovation Day

National Almond Day

National Caregivers Day

National Tartar Sauce Day

February 17

National Cabbage Day

National Cafe au Lait Day

National Random Acts of Kindness Day

World Human Spirit Day

February 18

National Drink Wine Day

Pluto Day

World Whale Day

February 19

National Chocolate Mint Day

National Vet Girls Rock Day

President's Day

February 20

Clean Out Your Bookcase Day

National Cherry Pie Day

National Comfy Day

National Leadership Day

National Muffin Day

National Student Volunteer Day

Presidents’ Day

World Day for Social Justice

February 21

Language Day

National Grain Free Day

National Sticky Bun Day

February 22

Be Humble Day

National Chili Day

National Cook a Sweet Potato Day

National Margarita Day

National Walking Your Dog Day

Single Tasking Day

Supermarket Employee Day

World Thinking Day

February 23

National Banana Bread Day

National Dog Biscuit Day

National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day

National Tile Day

National Tootsie Roll Day

Play Tennis Day

February 24

National Tortilla Chip Day

National Trading Card Day

February 25

Let's All Eat Right Day

National Chocolate Covered Nut Day

Quiet Day

February 26

Carnival Day

Carpe Diem Day

Letter to an Elder Day

National Pistachio Day

Tell a Fairy Tale Day

February 27

International Polar Bear Day

National Protein Day

National Strawberry Day

Pokémon Day

Retro Day

February 28

Floral Design Day

Inconvenience Yourself Day

National Chocolate Soufflé Day

National Essay Day

National Pancake Day

National Science Day

February 29

Leap Day

National Toast Day

Weekly observances in February 2024

February 1 to 7: African Heritage and Health Week, Women’s Heart Week

February 4 to 10: Burn Awareness Week

February 5 to 9: National School Counseling Week

February 7 to 14: Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

February 12 to 18: National Jell-O Week

February 26 to 29: Ayyám-i-Há

February 27 to March 2 : National Pastry Week

February 28 to March 5: National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

Monthly observances in February 2024

American Heart Month

Bake for Family Fun Month

Black History Month

Celebration of Chocolate Month

Dog Training Education Month

International Boost Self-esteem Month

International Month of Black Women in the Arts

Low Vision Awareness Month

National Bird Feeding Month

National Cancer Prevention Month

National Care About Your Indoor Air Month

National Cat Health Month

National Cherry Month

National Children’s Dental Health Month

National Embroidery Month

National Goat Yoga Month

National Haiku Writing Month

National Hot Breakfast Month

National Library Lovers Month

National Macadamia Nut Month

National Self-Check Month

National Snack Food Month

National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

National Weddings Month

National Women Inventors Month

National Pet Dental Health Month

Vegan Cuisine Month

