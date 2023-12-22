Add these 2024 February holidays and observances to your calendar this year

January step aside, it's time to celebrate the season of love.

With Valentine's Day ruling the month of February, it's only natural to have hearts, chocolate and romance on the brain. However, V-Day isn't the only holiday in February, even if it does pretty much take all the credit for being the star of the show.

In fact, there are dozens of holidays and observances throughout the month including one very special date that we only get to commemorate every four years. That's right, Leap Day is this February, which means there's a whole extra day to celebrate in 2024.

There are many others, too, including President's Day, which is one of 11 federal holidays each year (and a free vacation day for many), as well as Groundhog's Day to help determine just how many more weeks of winter there are to endure.

Beyond the ones we're all familiar with, there are also plenty of others like National Send a Card to a Friend Day and Thank a Mail Carrier Day. Both more than deserving of having an entire day dedicated to them.

Along with daily observances, there are weekly commemorations and monthly recognitions to raise awareness on a variety of topics including Black History Month, American Heart Month, National Cancer Prevention Month and many others.

With this extensive list of February holidays and observances, you don't have to worry about missing a single thing because you'll be in-the-know each and every day of the month.

Daily holidays and observances in February 2024

February 1

  • Decorating with Candy Day

  • National Baked Alaska Day

  • National Dark Chocolate Day

  • National Freedom Day

  • National Girls and Women in Sports Day

February 2

  • Bubblegum Day

  • Crepe Day

  • Groundhog Day

  • National Hedgehog Day

  • National River Day

  • National Tater Tot Day

  • National Ukulele Day

  • Self Renewal Day

  • World Wetlands Day

February 3

  • American Painters Day

  • Feed the Birds Day

  • National Carrot Cake Day

  • National Golden Retriever Day

  • National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

  • National Missing Persons Day

  • National Women Physicians Day

February 4

  • National Homemade Soup Day

  • National Stuffed Mushroom Day

  • National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

  • Sweater Day

February 5

  • National Chocolate Fondue Day

  • National Pork Rind Day

  • National Weatherperson’s Day

  • World Nutella Day

February 6

  • National Chopsticks Day

  • National Frozen Yogurt Day

  • Pay a Compliment Day

  • Time to Talk Day

February 7

  • National Ballet Day

  • National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

  • National Periodic Table Day

  • National Send a Card to a Friend Day

  • Rose Day

February 8

  • Fat Thursday

  • National Boy Scout Day

  • National Kite-Flying Day

  • Opera Day

  • Propose Day

February 9

  • National Bagel and Lox Day

  • National Pizza Day

  • Read in the Bathtub Day

February 10

  • Chinese New Year

  • International Cribbage Day

  • National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

  • National Flannel Day

  • National Umbrella Day

February 11

  • International Day of Women and Girls in Science

  • National Guitar Day

  • National Inventors’ Day

  • National Latte Day

  • National Make a Friend Day

  • Super Bowl Sunday

February 12

  • Hug Day

  • National Plum Pudding Day

  • Super Bowl Sunday

  • Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday

February 13

  • Galentine’s Day

  • Kiss Day

  • Mardi Gras

  • National Apology Day

  • National Cheddar Day

  • National Tortellini Day

  • Self-Love Day

February 14

  • Ash Wednesday

  • International Book Giving Day

  • National Call In Single Day

  • National Cream-filled Chocolates Day

  • National Ferris Wheel Day

  • National Donor Day

  • Organ Donor Day

  • Read to Your Child Day

  • Valentine’s Day

February 15

  • International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

  • National Gumdrop Day

  • Singles Awareness Day

  • Susan B. Anthony Day

  • World Anthropology Day

  • World Hippo Day

February 16

  • Innovation Day

  • National Almond Day

  • National Caregivers Day

  • National Tartar Sauce Day

February 17

  • National Cabbage Day

  • National Cafe au Lait Day

  • National Random Acts of Kindness Day

  • World Human Spirit Day

February 18

  • National Drink Wine Day

  • Pluto Day

  • World Whale Day

February 19

  • National Chocolate Mint Day

  • National Vet Girls Rock Day

  • President's Day

February 20

  • Clean Out Your Bookcase Day

  • National Cherry Pie Day

  • National Comfy Day

  • National Leadership Day

  • National Muffin Day

  • National Student Volunteer Day

  • Presidents’ Day

  • World Day for Social Justice

February 21

  • Language Day

  • National Grain Free Day

  • National Sticky Bun Day

February 22

  • Be Humble Day

  • National Chili Day

  • National Cook a Sweet Potato Day

  • National Margarita Day

  • National Walking Your Dog Day

  • Single Tasking Day

  • Supermarket Employee Day

  • World Thinking Day

February 23

  • National Banana Bread Day

  • National Dog Biscuit Day

  • National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day

  • National Tile Day

  • National Tootsie Roll Day

  • Play Tennis Day

February 24

  • National Tortilla Chip Day

  • National Trading Card Day

February 25

  • Let's All Eat Right Day

  • National Chocolate Covered Nut Day

  • Quiet Day

February 26

  • Carnival Day

  • Carpe Diem Day

  • Letter to an Elder Day

  • National Pistachio Day

  • Tell a Fairy Tale Day

February 27

  • International Polar Bear Day

  • National Protein Day

  • National Strawberry Day

  • Pokémon Day

  • Retro Day

February 28

  • Floral Design Day

  • Inconvenience Yourself Day

  • National Chocolate Soufflé Day

  • National Essay Day

  • National Pancake Day

  • National Science Day

February 29

  • Leap Day

  • National Toast Day

Weekly observances in February 2024

  • February 1 to 7: African Heritage and Health Week, Women’s Heart Week

  • February 4 to 10: Burn Awareness Week

  • February 5 to 9: National School Counseling Week

  • February 7 to 14: Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

  • February 12 to 18: National Jell-O Week

  • February 26 to 29: Ayyám-i-Há

  • February 27 to March 2: National Pastry Week

  • February 28 to March 5: National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

Monthly observances in February 2024

  • American Heart Month

  • Bake for Family Fun Month

  • Black History Month

  • Celebration of Chocolate Month

  • Dog Training Education Month

  • International Boost Self-esteem Month

  • International Month of Black Women in the Arts

  • Low Vision Awareness Month

  • National Bird Feeding Month

  • National Cancer Prevention Month

  • National Care About Your Indoor Air Month

  • National Cat Health Month

  • National Cherry Month

  • National Children’s Dental Health Month

  • National Embroidery Month

  • National Goat Yoga Month

  • National Haiku Writing Month

  • National Hot Breakfast Month

  • National Library Lovers Month

  • National Macadamia Nut Month

  • National Self-Check Month

  • National Snack Food Month

  • National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

  • National Weddings Month

  • National Women Inventors Month

  • National Pet Dental Health Month

  • Vegan Cuisine Month

