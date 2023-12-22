Add these 2024 February holidays and observances to your calendar this year
January step aside, it's time to celebrate the season of love.
With Valentine's Day ruling the month of February, it's only natural to have hearts, chocolate and romance on the brain. However, V-Day isn't the only holiday in February, even if it does pretty much take all the credit for being the star of the show.
In fact, there are dozens of holidays and observances throughout the month including one very special date that we only get to commemorate every four years. That's right, Leap Day is this February, which means there's a whole extra day to celebrate in 2024.
There are many others, too, including President's Day, which is one of 11 federal holidays each year (and a free vacation day for many), as well as Groundhog's Day to help determine just how many more weeks of winter there are to endure.
Beyond the ones we're all familiar with, there are also plenty of others like National Send a Card to a Friend Day and Thank a Mail Carrier Day. Both more than deserving of having an entire day dedicated to them.
Along with daily observances, there are weekly commemorations and monthly recognitions to raise awareness on a variety of topics including Black History Month, American Heart Month, National Cancer Prevention Month and many others.
With this extensive list of February holidays and observances, you don't have to worry about missing a single thing because you'll be in-the-know each and every day of the month.
Daily holidays and observances in February 2024
February 1
Decorating with Candy Day
National Baked Alaska Day
National Dark Chocolate Day
National Freedom Day
National Girls and Women in Sports Day
February 2
Bubblegum Day
Crepe Day
Groundhog Day
National Hedgehog Day
National River Day
National Tater Tot Day
National Ukulele Day
Self Renewal Day
World Wetlands Day
February 3
American Painters Day
Feed the Birds Day
National Carrot Cake Day
National Golden Retriever Day
National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
National Missing Persons Day
National Women Physicians Day
February 4
National Homemade Soup Day
National Stuffed Mushroom Day
National Thank a Mail Carrier Day
Sweater Day
February 5
National Chocolate Fondue Day
National Pork Rind Day
National Weatherperson’s Day
World Nutella Day
February 6
National Chopsticks Day
National Frozen Yogurt Day
Pay a Compliment Day
Time to Talk Day
February 7
National Ballet Day
National Fettuccine Alfredo Day
National Periodic Table Day
National Send a Card to a Friend Day
Rose Day
February 8
Fat Thursday
National Boy Scout Day
National Kite-Flying Day
Opera Day
Propose Day
February 9
National Bagel and Lox Day
National Pizza Day
Read in the Bathtub Day
February 10
Chinese New Year
International Cribbage Day
National Cream Cheese Brownie Day
National Flannel Day
National Umbrella Day
February 11
International Day of Women and Girls in Science
National Guitar Day
National Inventors’ Day
National Latte Day
National Make a Friend Day
Super Bowl Sunday
February 12
Hug Day
National Plum Pudding Day
Super Bowl Sunday
Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday
February 13
Galentine’s Day
Kiss Day
Mardi Gras
National Apology Day
National Cheddar Day
National Tortellini Day
Self-Love Day
February 14
Ash Wednesday
International Book Giving Day
National Call In Single Day
National Cream-filled Chocolates Day
National Ferris Wheel Day
National Donor Day
Organ Donor Day
Read to Your Child Day
Valentine’s Day
February 15
International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day
National Gumdrop Day
Singles Awareness Day
Susan B. Anthony Day
World Anthropology Day
World Hippo Day
February 16
Innovation Day
National Almond Day
National Caregivers Day
National Tartar Sauce Day
February 17
National Cabbage Day
National Cafe au Lait Day
National Random Acts of Kindness Day
World Human Spirit Day
February 18
National Drink Wine Day
Pluto Day
World Whale Day
February 19
National Chocolate Mint Day
National Vet Girls Rock Day
President's Day
February 20
Clean Out Your Bookcase Day
National Cherry Pie Day
National Comfy Day
National Leadership Day
National Muffin Day
National Student Volunteer Day
Presidents’ Day
World Day for Social Justice
February 21
Language Day
National Grain Free Day
National Sticky Bun Day
February 22
Be Humble Day
National Chili Day
National Cook a Sweet Potato Day
National Margarita Day
National Walking Your Dog Day
Single Tasking Day
Supermarket Employee Day
World Thinking Day
February 23
National Banana Bread Day
National Dog Biscuit Day
National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day
National Tile Day
National Tootsie Roll Day
Play Tennis Day
February 24
National Tortilla Chip Day
National Trading Card Day
February 25
Let's All Eat Right Day
National Chocolate Covered Nut Day
Quiet Day
February 26
Carnival Day
Carpe Diem Day
Letter to an Elder Day
National Pistachio Day
Tell a Fairy Tale Day
February 27
International Polar Bear Day
National Protein Day
National Strawberry Day
Pokémon Day
Retro Day
February 28
Floral Design Day
Inconvenience Yourself Day
National Chocolate Soufflé Day
National Essay Day
National Pancake Day
National Science Day
February 29
Leap Day
National Toast Day
Weekly observances in February 2024
February 1 to 7: African Heritage and Health Week, Women’s Heart Week
February 4 to 10: Burn Awareness Week
February 5 to 9: National School Counseling Week
February 7 to 14: Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week
February 12 to 18: National Jell-O Week
February 26 to 29: Ayyám-i-Há
February 27 to March 2: National Pastry Week
February 28 to March 5: National Eating Disorders Awareness Week
Monthly observances in February 2024
American Heart Month
Bake for Family Fun Month
Black History Month
Celebration of Chocolate Month
Dog Training Education Month
International Boost Self-esteem Month
International Month of Black Women in the Arts
Low Vision Awareness Month
National Bird Feeding Month
National Cancer Prevention Month
National Care About Your Indoor Air Month
National Cat Health Month
National Cherry Month
National Children’s Dental Health Month
National Embroidery Month
National Goat Yoga Month
National Haiku Writing Month
National Hot Breakfast Month
National Library Lovers Month
National Macadamia Nut Month
National Self-Check Month
National Snack Food Month
National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month
National Weddings Month
National Women Inventors Month
National Pet Dental Health Month
Vegan Cuisine Month
This article was originally published on TODAY.com