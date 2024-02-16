FULL LIST of 100+ products recalled because of listeria concerns & items sold in Ohio
More than 100 products are under recall because of listeria.
It could cause serious illness, and many of the affected items are sold in Ohio.
>> RELATED: Recall alert: Dole salad kits recalled due to listeria concerns
112 different items listed by the CDC ranging from several types of cheeses, yogurt, dressings, and salad kits are being recalled.
The outbreak is nationwide and two people have died.
You can find PHOTOS of the items here.
The items recalled include:
2 Chicken Enchiladas with Green Salsa; Rice & Beans Rico 14 oz; Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 0374
2 Chicken Enchiladas with Mole; Rice & Beans Rico 14 oz, Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 0374
Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit Dole, 71430000915, 02/03/2024-02/20/2024
Avocado Ranch Ranch A L’Avocat Chopped Salad Kit Dole 71430000922 2024 FE 06 - 2024 FE 20
Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 681131305440 On or before Feb 21, 2024 Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 9.8 oz 681131305440 02/03/2024 - 2/21/2024
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Peppers Stuffed with Street Corn Custom Made Meals Feb 24 to 28 Feb 24
Black Bean 6-Layer Dip Rojo’s 2 pk/20z Feb 06 2024 Feb 14 2024 Feb 16 2024 Feb 21 2024 Feb 23 2024 Feb 29 2024 Mar 02 2024 Mar 07 2024 Mar 09 2024 Mar 14 2024 Mar 21 2024 Mar 22 2024
Blanco Suave Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-05355-6 All dates through 03/23/2024
Cajun Ranch Chopped Salad Kit Dole 71430002063 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024
Chicken Asada Street Taco Meal Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons 16 oz 29939300000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Chicken Chile Verde Burrito Amazon Kitchen 10.53 oz Best before dates starting with 0764, 1384, 1394, 2694
Chicken Elote The Savemart Companies 13.5 oz USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/2024
Chicken Enchiladas Verde Trader Joe’s 17.6 oz SKU 58292
Chicken Enchiladas Verde White Chicken Meat, Monterey Jack Cheese and Cotija Cheese With A Mildly Spicy Green Chili Sauce Trader Joe’s 17.6 oz USE BY: 02/05/2024 to 02/14/2024
Chicken Enchiladas with Green Chile Sauce QFC 26.50 oz USE BY: 2/8/24 to 2/11/24
Chicken Mini Street Taco Meal Kit Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway 22 oz 21192500000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit Don Pancho 22 oz 71117.125 12/12/2023-3/17/2024
Chicken Street Taco Kit Costco Item # 11545
Chicken Street Taco Kit Sprouts Farmers Market 13454-38075 11/29/2023-3/4/2024
Chicken Street Taco Kit Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California UPC Beginning with 278230
Chicken Street Taco Kit Stater Bros. Markets 20 oz 0102864343013992 Feb. 10, 2024
Chicken Taco Kit Bristol Farms 9.0 oz 207490 509994 1/18/24
Chicken Torta Sandwich Fresh & Ready 9 oz 8290690706 02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024
Chipotle Chicken and Rice Bowl Maverick Foods Item # 1704074 1/06/2025 - 1/12/2025
Cilantro Cotija Dressing HEB 12 oz 41220.94799 1/13/2024-3/30/2024
Cilantro Dressing Trader Joe’s 12 oz 00003.64201 2/19/2024-5/14/2024
Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack Don Pancho 2 pk/32oz 71117.00489 3/21/2024-4/4/2024
Cilantro Salad Dressing Trader Joe’s 12 oz SKU 36420
Cotija Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00043-7 All dates through 07/31/2024
Cotija Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12017-3 All dates through 07/31/2024
Cotija Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00517-3 All dates through 7/31/2024
Cotija Food City ~16 oz All dates through 07/31/2024
Cotija Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024
Cotija (Grated) Rizo Bros 7 oz 7-27242-14022-5 All dates through 07/31/2024
Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco, Casa Cardenas 9 oz 7-27242-00022-2 & 8-11371-27109-4 All dates through 06/01/2024
Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco 20 oz 7-27242-00056-7 All dates through 5/2/2024
Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00535-7 All dates through 07/31/2024
Cotija Enchilado Food City, Casa Cardenas ~16 oz All dates through 07/31/2024
Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024
Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-00021-5 All dates through 7/31/2024
Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024
Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-00440-4 All dates through 06/01/2024
Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024
Crema La Deliciosa Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024
Crema La Suprema Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024
Crema Latina Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-35445-5 All dates through 6/1/2024
Crema Latina Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024
Crema Menonita Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024
Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco, Food City, Santa Maria 16 oz 7-27242-00408-4, 7-27242-22410-9, 7-27242-35403-5 All dates through 06/01/2024
Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024
Crema Mexicana San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024
Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco 32 oz 7-27242-32403-8 All dates through 06/01/2024
Crema Nortena Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024
Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024
Crema Santa Isabel Latina Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024
Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024
Elote Bowl with Chicken Raley’s 12.75 oz USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/2024
Elote Chopped Salad Kit Trader Joe’s 11.94 oz SKU 74768
Endless Summer Premium Kit Salad Dole 71430010730 02/04/2024- 02/19/2024
Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 Pack Don Pancho 3 pk/12 oz 71117.00741 3/11/2024-3/26/2024
Fresco Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024
Fresco (Michoacano) Tio Francisco, El Huache, La Ordena Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024
Fresh Mex Salad Kit Ready Pac Bistro 24 oz 077745256139 1/13/2024 - 2/18/2024
Ham Torta Sandwich Fresh & Ready 9 oz 8290690707 02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024
Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll Sprig & Sprout (S&S) 8.3 oz 100001002017 02/09/24 to 02/16/24
Jack & Olive Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll Jack & Olive 9 oz 8290690725 01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024
Mexican Style Street Corn Bite The Perfect Bite Co. Lot #: 223231 Best Before 02/21/2025
Oaxaca Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00334-6 All dates through 5/2/2024
Oaxaca Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12332-7 All dates through 05/02/2024
Oaxaca Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00532-6 All dates through 05/02/2024
Oaxaca Food City ~16 oz All dates through 05/02/2024
Oaxaca Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/2024
Oaxaca (shred) Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/2024
Panela Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00550-0 All dates through 3/23/2024 Panela Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024
Panela Tio Francisco, San Carlos, Dos Ranchitos, La Ordena, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/2024
Panela Barra Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024
Pinto, Black Bean & Beef Dip With Cotija Cheese Albertson’s, Safeway 25 oz USE BY: 2/5/24 to2/12/24
Poblano Caesar Dressing HEB 12 oz 41220.94807 1/14/2024-3/31/2024
Queso Crema Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024
Queso Crema San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/2024
Queso Crunch Salad Kit Ready Pac Bistro 10.5 oz 077745256108 1/18/2024 - 2/18/2024
Queso Fresco Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00159-5 All dates through 04/02/2024
Queso Fresco Don Francisco 10 oz 7-27242-00178-6 All dates through 4/2/2024
Queso Fresco Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12552-9 All dates through 03/23/2024
Queso Fresco Tio Francisco, Rio Grande 14 oz 7-27242-00552-4, 8-12324-03090-4, 8-12324-03091-1 & 8-12324-03089-8 All dates through 03/23/2024
Queso Fresco Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024
Queso Fresco Tio Francisco, Campesino,
San Carlos, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024
Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco ~16 oz All dates through 04/17/2024
Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/2024
Queso Seco Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00548-8 All dates through 07/31/2024
Ready 2 Heat Red Chicken Enchiladas White Chicken Meat and Cheese Enchiladas Filling Rolled in a Tortilla Topped with Red Sauce and Cheese Blend readymeals 12.48 oz USE BY: 2/7/24 to 2/12/24
Ready 2 Heat Red Chile Sauce Chicken Enchiladas readymeals 12.5 USE BY: 2/6/24 to 2/12/24
Ready Meals Asada Street Taco Meal Shaw’s, Star Market, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions 22 oz 29939100000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market 24 oz 22 oz (Shaw’s only) 27131600000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos Meal Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons 9 oz 10 oz (Shaw’s only) 27179600000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Requeson Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00390-6 All dates through 04/02/2024
Requeson Tio Francisco 15 oz 7-27242-00392-6 All dates through 4/2/2024
Requeson Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024
Ricotta Part Skim 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-63052 All dates through 04/02/2024
Ricotta Whole Milk 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-96245 All dates through 4/2/2024
Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit Fresh Express 12.1 oz 1/6/2024 to 1/18/2024 1/21/2024 to 2/20/2024 2/28/2024 to 4/4/2024
Southwest Chicken Wrap Costco Item # 29433
Southwest Chipotle Crunch Salad Kit BrightFarms 5.85 oz 8-50051-82500-4
Southwest Chopped Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 10.3 oz 681131305129 12/27/2023 - 1/14/2024
Southwest Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 10.3 oz G364 G002 3/3/2024
Southwest Salad Trader Joe’s 9 oz SKU 56077
Southwest Salad Premium Kit Dole 71430017012 02/04/2024-02/18/2024
Southwest Salad Salade Du Sud-Ouest Dole 71430017111 2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 18
Southwest Sud-Ouest Salad Kit De Salade President’s Choice 60383023195 2024 FE 17 - 2024 FE 18 2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 09
Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll Sprig & Sprout 9 oz 8290690720 01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024
Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango)
Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/2024