FULL LIST of 100+ products recalled because of listeria concerns & items sold in Ohio

More than 100 products are under recall because of listeria.

It could cause serious illness, and many of the affected items are sold in Ohio.

112 different items listed by the CDC ranging from several types of cheeses, yogurt, dressings, and salad kits are being recalled.

The outbreak is nationwide and two people have died.

The items recalled include:

2 Chicken Enchiladas with Green Salsa; Rice & Beans Rico 14 oz; Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 0374

2 Chicken Enchiladas with Mole; Rice & Beans Rico 14 oz, Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 0374

Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit Dole, 71430000915, 02/03/2024-02/20/2024

Avocado Ranch Ranch A L’Avocat Chopped Salad Kit Dole 71430000922 2024 FE 06 - 2024 FE 20

Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 681131305440 On or before Feb 21, 2024 Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 9.8 oz 681131305440 02/03/2024 - 2/21/2024

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Peppers Stuffed with Street Corn Custom Made Meals Feb 24 to 28 Feb 24

Black Bean 6-Layer Dip Rojo’s 2 pk/20z Feb 06 2024 Feb 14 2024 Feb 16 2024 Feb 21 2024 Feb 23 2024 Feb 29 2024 Mar 02 2024 Mar 07 2024 Mar 09 2024 Mar 14 2024 Mar 21 2024 Mar 22 2024

Blanco Suave Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-05355-6 All dates through 03/23/2024

Cajun Ranch Chopped Salad Kit Dole 71430002063 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024

Chicken Asada Street Taco Meal Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons 16 oz 29939300000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Chicken Chile Verde Burrito Amazon Kitchen 10.53 oz Best before dates starting with 0764, 1384, 1394, 2694

Chicken Elote The Savemart Companies 13.5 oz USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/2024

Chicken Enchiladas Verde Trader Joe’s 17.6 oz SKU 58292

Chicken Enchiladas Verde White Chicken Meat, Monterey Jack Cheese and Cotija Cheese With A Mildly Spicy Green Chili Sauce Trader Joe’s 17.6 oz USE BY: 02/05/2024 to 02/14/2024

Chicken Enchiladas with Green Chile Sauce QFC 26.50 oz USE BY: 2/8/24 to 2/11/24

Chicken Mini Street Taco Meal Kit Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway 22 oz 21192500000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit Don Pancho 22 oz 71117.125 12/12/2023-3/17/2024

Chicken Street Taco Kit Costco Item # 11545

Chicken Street Taco Kit Sprouts Farmers Market 13454-38075 11/29/2023-3/4/2024

Chicken Street Taco Kit Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California UPC Beginning with 278230

Chicken Street Taco Kit Stater Bros. Markets 20 oz 0102864343013992 Feb. 10, 2024

Chicken Taco Kit Bristol Farms 9.0 oz 207490 509994 1/18/24

Chicken Torta Sandwich Fresh & Ready 9 oz 8290690706 02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024

Chipotle Chicken and Rice Bowl Maverick Foods Item # 1704074 1/06/2025 - 1/12/2025

Cilantro Cotija Dressing HEB 12 oz 41220.94799 1/13/2024-3/30/2024

Cilantro Dressing Trader Joe’s 12 oz 00003.64201 2/19/2024-5/14/2024

Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack Don Pancho 2 pk/32oz 71117.00489 3/21/2024-4/4/2024

Cilantro Salad Dressing Trader Joe’s 12 oz SKU 36420

Cotija Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00043-7 All dates through 07/31/2024

Cotija Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12017-3 All dates through 07/31/2024

Cotija Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00517-3 All dates through 7/31/2024

Cotija Food City ~16 oz All dates through 07/31/2024

Cotija Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024

Cotija (Grated) Rizo Bros 7 oz 7-27242-14022-5 All dates through 07/31/2024

Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco, Casa Cardenas 9 oz 7-27242-00022-2 & 8-11371-27109-4 All dates through 06/01/2024

Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco 20 oz 7-27242-00056-7 All dates through 5/2/2024

Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00535-7 All dates through 07/31/2024

Cotija Enchilado Food City, Casa Cardenas ~16 oz All dates through 07/31/2024

Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024

Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-00021-5 All dates through 7/31/2024

Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024

Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-00440-4 All dates through 06/01/2024

Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024

Crema La Deliciosa Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024

Crema La Suprema Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024

Crema Latina Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-35445-5 All dates through 6/1/2024

Crema Latina Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024

Crema Menonita Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco, Food City, Santa Maria 16 oz 7-27242-00408-4, 7-27242-22410-9, 7-27242-35403-5 All dates through 06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco 32 oz 7-27242-32403-8 All dates through 06/01/2024

Crema Nortena Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024

Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024

Crema Santa Isabel Latina Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024

Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024

Elote Bowl with Chicken Raley’s 12.75 oz USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/2024

Elote Chopped Salad Kit Trader Joe’s 11.94 oz SKU 74768

Endless Summer Premium Kit Salad Dole 71430010730 02/04/2024- 02/19/2024

Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 Pack Don Pancho 3 pk/12 oz 71117.00741 3/11/2024-3/26/2024

Fresco Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024

Fresco (Michoacano) Tio Francisco, El Huache, La Ordena Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024

Fresh Mex Salad Kit Ready Pac Bistro 24 oz 077745256139 1/13/2024 - 2/18/2024

Ham Torta Sandwich Fresh & Ready 9 oz 8290690707 02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024

Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll Sprig & Sprout (S&S) 8.3 oz 100001002017 02/09/24 to 02/16/24

Jack & Olive Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll Jack & Olive 9 oz 8290690725 01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024

Mexican Style Street Corn Bite The Perfect Bite Co. Lot #: 223231 Best Before 02/21/2025

Oaxaca Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00334-6 All dates through 5/2/2024

Oaxaca Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12332-7 All dates through 05/02/2024

Oaxaca Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00532-6 All dates through 05/02/2024

Oaxaca Food City ~16 oz All dates through 05/02/2024

Oaxaca Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/2024

Oaxaca (shred) Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/2024

Panela Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00550-0 All dates through 3/23/2024 Panela Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024

Panela Tio Francisco, San Carlos, Dos Ranchitos, La Ordena, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/2024

Panela Barra Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024

Pinto, Black Bean & Beef Dip With Cotija Cheese Albertson’s, Safeway 25 oz USE BY: 2/5/24 to2/12/24

Poblano Caesar Dressing HEB 12 oz 41220.94807 1/14/2024-3/31/2024

Queso Crema Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024

Queso Crema San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/2024

Queso Crunch Salad Kit Ready Pac Bistro 10.5 oz 077745256108 1/18/2024 - 2/18/2024

Queso Fresco Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00159-5 All dates through 04/02/2024

Queso Fresco Don Francisco 10 oz 7-27242-00178-6 All dates through 4/2/2024

Queso Fresco Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12552-9 All dates through 03/23/2024

Queso Fresco Tio Francisco, Rio Grande 14 oz 7-27242-00552-4, 8-12324-03090-4, 8-12324-03091-1 & 8-12324-03089-8 All dates through 03/23/2024

Queso Fresco Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024

Queso Fresco Tio Francisco, Campesino,

San Carlos, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024

Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco ~16 oz All dates through 04/17/2024

Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/2024

Queso Seco Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00548-8 All dates through 07/31/2024

Ready 2 Heat Red Chicken Enchiladas White Chicken Meat and Cheese Enchiladas Filling Rolled in a Tortilla Topped with Red Sauce and Cheese Blend readymeals 12.48 oz USE BY: 2/7/24 to 2/12/24

Ready 2 Heat Red Chile Sauce Chicken Enchiladas readymeals 12.5 USE BY: 2/6/24 to 2/12/24

Ready Meals Asada Street Taco Meal Shaw’s, Star Market, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions 22 oz 29939100000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market 24 oz 22 oz (Shaw’s only) 27131600000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos Meal Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons 9 oz 10 oz (Shaw’s only) 27179600000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Requeson Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00390-6 All dates through 04/02/2024

Requeson Tio Francisco 15 oz 7-27242-00392-6 All dates through 4/2/2024

Requeson Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024

Ricotta Part Skim 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-63052 All dates through 04/02/2024

Ricotta Whole Milk 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-96245 All dates through 4/2/2024

Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit Fresh Express 12.1 oz 1/6/2024 to 1/18/2024 1/21/2024 to 2/20/2024 2/28/2024 to 4/4/2024

Southwest Chicken Wrap Costco Item # 29433

Southwest Chipotle Crunch Salad Kit BrightFarms 5.85 oz 8-50051-82500-4

Southwest Chopped Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 10.3 oz 681131305129 12/27/2023 - 1/14/2024

Southwest Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 10.3 oz G364 G002 3/3/2024

Southwest Salad Trader Joe’s 9 oz SKU 56077

Southwest Salad Premium Kit Dole 71430017012 02/04/2024-02/18/2024

Southwest Salad Salade Du Sud-Ouest Dole 71430017111 2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 18

Southwest Sud-Ouest Salad Kit De Salade President’s Choice 60383023195 2024 FE 17 - 2024 FE 18 2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 09

Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll Sprig & Sprout 9 oz 8290690720 01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024

Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango)

Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/2024

