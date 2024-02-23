Every MP who has signed the motion calling for Speaker to go

Dozens of Tory MPs have signed a motion of no confidence in the Speaker

More than 64 MPs have now signed a motion of no confidence in Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Dozens of parliamentarians have signed a motion of no confidence in the Speaker over his handling of yesterday’s Gaza ceasefire debate.

It leaves Sir Lindsay fighting for his job, with one Government minister describing his position as “difficult”.

The no-confidence motion is non-binding and not part of any formal process.

However, in this case, that does not matter. The fact that MPs are signing it is enough to pile the pressure on Sir Lindsay because it shows in plain and simple terms the scale of the revolt against him.

Here is the full list of MPs:

Conservative (37)

William Wragg, Hazel Grove

Karl McCartney, Lincoln

Absolute scenes @HouseofCommons as Speaker decides to break with convention after intense pressure from HMLO/Lab Chief Whip and others. Would love to see the WhatsApp, emails & other Comms of the 8 Labour MPs overhead last night saying ‘…it’s ok, Lindsay is sorting it for us…’ pic.twitter.com/9H5LNskrfg — Karl McCartney (@karlmccartney) February 21, 2024

Gary Sambrook, Birmingham Northfield

Jill Mortimer, Hartlepool

John Stevenson, Carlisle

Kieran Mullan, Crewe and Nantwich

Anthony Mangnall, Totnes

Sir James Duddridge, Rochford and Southend East

Jo Gideon, Stoke-on-Trent Central

Chris Green, Bolton West

Bob Blackman, Harrow East

Tom Randall, Gedling

Ian Levy, Blyth Valley

Jonathan Lord, Woking

Derek Thomas, St Ives

Jack Brereton, Stoke-on-Trent South

Tom Hunt, Ipswich

What a grim day in Parliament. Seems Speaker was put under huge pressure to bend to Labour’s will. However we rely upon the Speaker being strong enough to withstand such pressure. Our Parliamentary system relies upon it. https://t.co/kVrCiCym3v — Tom Hunt MP (@tomhunt1988) February 21, 2024

James Grundy, Leigh

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw

Tonight’s events were absolutely shameful. People have been allowed to bully and blackmail their way through our democratic system. This cannot be tolerated.



🥀 Labour: “we are concerned about the safety of MPs having to vote on Opposition Day motions”



Also Labour: pic.twitter.com/aVJUln2DpE — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) February 22, 2024

Lee Anderson, Ashfield

'Whether he's done it on purpose or not, Lindsay Hoyle has helped out his Labour mates'



'It's my opinion that pressure was put on the Speaker to change the normal process and allow Labour to take control of the debate'@LeeAndersonMP_ on Kier Starmer and Lindsay Hoyle. pic.twitter.com/aZpbS4WYM8 — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 21, 2024

Sir Graham Brady, Altrincham and Sale West

Eddie Hughes, Walsall North

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, The Cotswolds

Marco Longhi, Dudley North

Simon Baynes, Clwyd South

I have signed the Early Day Motion “That this House has no confidence in Mr Speaker” after he ignored the Clerk of the House’s advice (below) and effectively enabled Labour’s appalling behaviour yesterday in the House of Commons which hijacked the SNP’s Opposition Day Debate. pic.twitter.com/rrkQDF0QZJ — Simon Baynes MP (@baynes_simon) February 22, 2024

Shaun Bailey, West Bromwich West

Matt Warman, Boston and Skegness

Steve Double, St Austell and Newquay

Danny Kruger, Devizes

I've signed the motion of no confidence in Mr Speaker. This isn't personal: he's a decent man and I'm sure he thought he was doing the right thing yesterday. But Sir Lindsay allowed Labour to use the Islamist threat to change the way our democracy works. This is unacceptable. 1/ — Danny Kruger (@danny__kruger) February 22, 2024

Miriam Cates, Penistone and Stocksbridge

MPs faced extreme pressure & threats to vote for a ceasefire in Gaza. But we can’t allow these threats to undermine democracy, free speech & Parliamentary procedure. Today’s debate will make no difference to the situation in the Middle East. But it is a wake up call in the UK. pic.twitter.com/SClBkbb487 — Miriam Cates (@miriam_cates) February 21, 2024

Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough and Whitby

Lia Nici, Great Grimsby

Yesterday, the Speaker chose to break with precedent against advice. He allowed the Labour Party to take over the SNP opposition day to cover up internal Labour Party splits.

To give into threats from the Leader of the Opposition or outside mobs are undemocratic. — Lia Nici (@lia_nici) February 22, 2024

Jonathan Gullis, Stoke-on-Trent North

I’ve signed the EDM stating that unfortunately I no longer have confidence in the Speaker.



I like Lindsay a lot, he’s been a huge improvement on his predecessor, but what happened yesterday was wrong and brought the independence of the Speaker into question. — Jonathan Gullis MP (@GullisJonathan) February 22, 2024

Kelly Tolhurst, Rochester and Strood

Luke Evans, Bosworth

Tonight is a shame on us all in this House. — Dr Luke Evans MP (@drlukeevans) February 21, 2024

Jane Hunt, Loughborough

I recognise the ongoing concerns of many local residents about the conflict in Gaza.



Please find below my thoughts on yesterday's vote on calling for an immediate ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/oR4OwCOd9Y — Jane Hunt MP (@JaneMHunt) February 22, 2024

Mark Eastwood, Dewsbury

SNP (27)

David Linden, Glasgow East

🧵 A few brief thoughts re today’s debate on the issue of a ceasefire in #Gaza. There’s no doubt in my mind that the selection decision/start of the debate was chaotic and raises wider questions about procedure/actions of the Speaker. That is an issue for another day. — David Linden MP (@DavidLinden) February 21, 2024

But what must not be lost today is the focus on the real chaos - the death and destruction which is being wreaked on innocent Palestinians every day and has led to 30,000 deaths already. — David Linden MP (@DavidLinden) February 21, 2024

Stewart McDonald, Glasgow South

We brought forward a motion in the normal way, expecting the normal rules and procedures to apply. Instead, we had to contend with a grubby deal that was hatched in Starmer’s office and sealed in the Speaker’s office - against the advice of senior parliamentary clerks. The only… https://t.co/ZS1tK9mJSF — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) February 21, 2024

Chris Law, Dundee West

Labour didn’t want this debate. Labour then didn’t want to vote on our motion. Labour put pressure on their MP speaker to make new rule for their amendment and turn it into their day to kill of our motion. Westminster is broken and Starmer has serious questions to answer https://t.co/cWyH1eOuUp — Chris Law MP (@ChrisLawSNP) February 22, 2024

John McNally, Falkirk

Gavin Newland, Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Stephen Flynn, Aberdeen South

Mhairi Black, Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Richard Thomson, Gordon

Kirsten Oswald, East Renfrewshire

Pete Wishart, Perth and North Perthshire

I have never seen anything quite like this in my 20 plus years in the House of Commons. How the Speaker could get this so wrong on such a sensitive issue is frankly unbelievable. It was all so unnecessary and his position is now untenable. https://t.co/MaxCcXQMN7 — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) February 21, 2024

Martyn Day, Linlithgow and East Falkirk

Joanna Cherry, Edinburgh South West

I’ve just signed the motion of #NoConfidence in Speaker Hoyle. There’s no way back for him from this — Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) February 21, 2024

So, @theSNP MPs disgusted by what appears to have been Labour’s nobbling of the Speaker walked out to occupy the Aye lobby poised to vote for a #CeaseFire. Then a Tory moved for House to sit in private. We’re abstaining as we believe in open democracy. — Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) February 21, 2024

Patricia Gibson, North Ayrshire and Arran

Alison Thewliss, Glasgow Central

Anum Qaisar, Airdrie and Shotts

Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline and West Fife

“Sacked in the morning” usually reserved for football managers not for Speakers in a parliament. At best Hoyle’s reputation is badly damaged, at worst he no longer carries the confidence of the House. https://t.co/kd5YFR1X9z — Douglas Chapman MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DougChapmanSNP) February 21, 2024

Carol Monaghan, Glasgow North West

Drew Hendry, Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

Anne McLaughlin, Glasgow North East

John Nicholson, Orchil and South Perthshire

In a taxi heading to #Newsnight



Westminster didn’t cover itself in glory today. But that’s a distraction.



Today was -or should have been about raising our voices to demand an end to the slaughter in #Gaza And that’s what I hope to talk about when I get to the BBC. Let’s see… pic.twitter.com/aQRTyLdby2 — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) February 21, 2024

Alyn Smith, Stirling

Kirsty Blackman, Aberdeen North

Ronnie Cowan, Inverclyde

Ok Scotland. If you have watched the utter chaotic self serving nonsense in the @HouseofCommons today, please ask yourself, does this place serve the people of Scotland?



Does it respect the elected members of Scottish constituencies ?



And can we not do better ? @theSNP — Ronnie Cowan MP (@ronniecowan) February 21, 2024

Dave Doogan, Angus

Today's @theSNP Motion calling for a #GazaCeasefire was (literally) hijacked by Labour. I don't care - as long as we vote for a ceasefire tonight. But in general, when the next Foreign Secretary starts flapping his arms about - he's definitely protesting too much. pic.twitter.com/NwIgqXnZBI — Dave Doogan MP (@DaveDooganSNP) February 21, 2024

Amy Callaghan, East Dunbartonshire

Brendan O’Hara, Argyll and Bute

Alan Brown, Kilmarnock and Loudoun

The only upside of today's shambles is that at least it now seems there is a consensus of sorts that an immediate ceasefire really is required in Gaza. — Alan Brown MP (@AlanBrownSNP) February 21, 2024

Independent (1)

Rob Roberts, Delyn

Anti-Hoyle

Stephen Flynn, the SNP Westminster leader, said on Wednesday he would take significant convincing that the Speaker’s position was “not now intolerable”.

Tory MP Danny Kruger said his decision to sign was not “personal”, taking aim primarily at Sir Keir Starmer. He claimed both Sir Lindsay and the Labour leader had shown “weakness and partisanship yesterday”.

Lee Anderson, the former deputy Tory chairman, who has signed the motion, said Sir Lindsay had “let himself down”. “I think, personally, he’s probably been bullied and cajoled into this, had too much pressure,” he said.

Minister Maria Caulfield said Sir Lindsay’s handling of yesterday’s debate had “dented” her confidence in him, describing his position as Commons Speaker as “difficult”. She has not signed the motion.

Pro-Hoyle

Labour frontbencher Pat McFadden said there was “no reason” why Sir Lindsay’s position should be under threat, as he “acted in good faith”.

Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, said Sir Lindsay has his “full support”.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he was against removing Sir Lindsay from his role as Commons Speaker. “Personally, I am not after getting the Speaker out and his apology showed just how much pressure he had been under,” he said.

