A full list of stores staying open (and closed) on Christmas 2023

And just like that, it's Christmas.

If Santa hasn't already been by to deliver the presents, then chances are pretty good that he's still on his way.

Certainly, there are a lot of gifts to put under Christmas trees and with a list as long as Santa's, it's entirely possible that things occasionally get lost in the shuffle.

If, in the eleventh hour you just realized that jolly ol' St. Nick forgot to bring AA batteries for the latest tech gadget the kids received or you didn't pick up cranberry sauce for the big meal, then you may be wondering what stores are open on Christmas Day 2023.

We hate to break it to you, but more retailers than ever are closing their doors on Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday including Target, Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's and other popular outlets.

But don't fret. If you're in a pickle this year, we're here to help with this comprehensive list of stores that'll be open on Christmas Day in 2023, as well as which ones will be closed, to save you the time and trouble of looking them all up on your own.

From pharmacies to grocery and convenience stores, we've got details on store hours and where to find what you need which, if we do say so ourselves, is a bit of a Christmas blessing, depending on your situation.

While there aren't many of them, you might just find what you're looking for to hold you over until Tuesday, Dec. 26 when most stores, banks and post offices return to normal business hours.

One thing's for sure, no matter how you spend the holidays, we're here to help make them a bit easier, and that's a gift you won't need to return.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Day

ACME: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Albertsons : Select locations are open with varied or adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Giant Food: Select locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies are closed, but some locations may be open. Gas stations connected to stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Giant pickup will be closed. Find local hours here.

ShopRite: Stores are independently owned and operated. While a majority will be closed, select locations may be open with varied hours. Find local hours here.

Safeway : Select locations are open with varied hours. All stores will close by 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here.

Vons: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies open on Christmas Day

CVS: According to a CVS spokesperson, many CVS locations will be open during regular hours on Christmas. That said, "some stores may be closed or have reduced hours." With that in mind, CVS recommends that people call local stores before visiting or check hours. Find local hours here.

Walgreens: According to a Walgreens' spokesperson, most Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Christmas Day

Casey’s : Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Certified Oil : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Cumberland Farms: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Fastrac: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Kwik Shop: Store will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Kum & Go : Stores will be open. Find local hours here.

Loaf ‘N Jug: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Minit Mart: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Quik Stop: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Pilot Flying J : Stores are open 24 hours. Find local hours here.

7-Eleven: A majority of 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 with some locations operating with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Sprint: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Tom Thumb Convenience Stores: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Turkey Hill: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Wawa: Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores closed on Christmas 2023

Aldi

Albertsons *(Select locations may be open)

Big Y

Bj’s Wholesale Club

Central Market

Costco

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Food Lion

Fresco y Más

Giant Eagle

H-E-B

Hannaford

Harris Teeter

Harveys Supermarket

Hy-Vee

Ingles Markets

Jewel-Osco

Joe V’s Smart Shop

Kmart

Kroger

Market Basket

Meijer

Mi Tienda

Publix

Rite Aid

Safeway *(Select locations may be open)

Sam’s Club

Save a Lot

Save Mart Supermarkets

Shaw's

ShopRite * (Select locations may be open)

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stop & Shop

Target

The Fresh Market

Tom Thumb Grocery Stores

Tops Friendly Markets

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

WinCo Foods

Winn-Dixie

Retail stores closed on Christmas 2023

Ace Hardware

American Eagle

Apple

Athleta

Banana Republic

Bath & Body Works

Belk

Best Buy

Bloomingdales

Burlington

buybuy BABY

Dillard’s

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Gap

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JCPenney

Kirkland's

Kmart

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Pottery Barn

REI

Ross Stores

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Off 5th

Sephora

Sierra

Staples

The Home Depot

TJ Maxx

True Value

Ulta

UPS

Yankee Candle

This article was originally published on TODAY.com