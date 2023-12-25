A full list of stores staying open (and closed) on Christmas 2023
And just like that, it's Christmas.
If Santa hasn't already been by to deliver the presents, then chances are pretty good that he's still on his way.
Certainly, there are a lot of gifts to put under Christmas trees and with a list as long as Santa's, it's entirely possible that things occasionally get lost in the shuffle.
If, in the eleventh hour you just realized that jolly ol' St. Nick forgot to bring AA batteries for the latest tech gadget the kids received or you didn't pick up cranberry sauce for the big meal, then you may be wondering what stores are open on Christmas Day 2023.
We hate to break it to you, but more retailers than ever are closing their doors on Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday including Target, Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's and other popular outlets.
But don't fret. If you're in a pickle this year, we're here to help with this comprehensive list of stores that'll be open on Christmas Day in 2023, as well as which ones will be closed, to save you the time and trouble of looking them all up on your own.
From pharmacies to grocery and convenience stores, we've got details on store hours and where to find what you need which, if we do say so ourselves, is a bit of a Christmas blessing, depending on your situation.
While there aren't many of them, you might just find what you're looking for to hold you over until Tuesday, Dec. 26 when most stores, banks and post offices return to normal business hours.
One thing's for sure, no matter how you spend the holidays, we're here to help make them a bit easier, and that's a gift you won't need to return.
Grocery stores open on Christmas Day
ACME: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
Albertsons: Select locations are open with varied or adjusted hours. Find local hours here.
Giant Food: Select locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies are closed, but some locations may be open. Gas stations connected to stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Giant pickup will be closed. Find local hours here.
ShopRite: Stores are independently owned and operated. While a majority will be closed, select locations may be open with varied hours. Find local hours here.
Safeway: Select locations are open with varied hours. All stores will close by 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here.
Vons: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.
Pharmacies open on Christmas Day
CVS: According to a CVS spokesperson, many CVS locations will be open during regular hours on Christmas. That said, "some stores may be closed or have reduced hours." With that in mind, CVS recommends that people call local stores before visiting or check hours. Find local hours here.
Walgreens: According to a Walgreens' spokesperson, most Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here.
Convenience stores open on Christmas Day
Casey’s: Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours. Find local hours here.
Certified Oil: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Cumberland Farms: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Fastrac: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Kwik Shop: Store will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Kum & Go: Stores will be open. Find local hours here.
Loaf ‘N Jug: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Minit Mart: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Quik Stop: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Pilot Flying J: Stores are open 24 hours. Find local hours here.
7-Eleven: A majority of 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 with some locations operating with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.
Sprint: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Tom Thumb Convenience Stores: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Turkey Hill: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
Wawa: Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.
Grocery stores closed on Christmas 2023
Aldi
Albertsons *(Select locations may be open)
Big Y
Bj’s Wholesale Club
Central Market
Costco
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
Food Lion
Fresco y Más
Giant Eagle
H-E-B
Hannaford
Harris Teeter
Harveys Supermarket
Hy-Vee
Ingles Markets
Jewel-Osco
Joe V’s Smart Shop
Kmart
Kroger
Market Basket
Meijer
Mi Tienda
Publix
Rite Aid
Safeway *(Select locations may be open)
Sam’s Club
Save a Lot
Save Mart Supermarkets
Shaw's
ShopRite *(Select locations may be open)
Sprouts Farmers Market
Stop & Shop
Target
The Fresh Market
Tom Thumb Grocery Stores
Tops Friendly Markets
Trader Joe’s
Walmart
Wegmans
Whole Foods Market
WinCo Foods
Winn-Dixie
Retail stores closed on Christmas 2023
Ace Hardware
American Eagle
Apple
Athleta
Banana Republic
Bath & Body Works
Belk
Best Buy
Bloomingdales
Burlington
buybuy BABY
Dillard’s
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
Gap
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JCPenney
Kirkland's
Kmart
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Macy’s
Marshalls
Menards
Michaels
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom
Old Navy
Petco
PetSmart
Pottery Barn
REI
Ross Stores
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Off 5th
Sephora
Sierra
Staples
The Home Depot
TJ Maxx
True Value
Ulta
UPS
Yankee Candle
This article was originally published on TODAY.com