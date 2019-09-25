Read the full memo of Trump's call with Ukraine

The White House on Wednesday released a memo summarizing President Trump’s controversial July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump repeatedly urged Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company during Biden’s term as vice president.

Biden at the time was in the lead for the Democratic nomination to run against Trump in 2020.

Even before the memo was released, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acceded to mounting calls from fellow Democrats to open a formal impeachment inquiry against the president.

Trump referred to the five-page document as a transcript. But the memo itself cautions that the text is “not a verbatim transcript of a discussion” but rather “the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and [National Security Council] policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place.”

Read the memo in full below:





Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

___

