A Full Moon Is Happening in March — Here's What You Need to Know

For centuries, full moons have been steeped in folklore and traditions. People from all over the world believe that when a full moon comes out, magical things will happen (hello, werewolves). And while there's no actual science backing up that fact that full moons have an effect on human behavior, more and more people have been using the sight of a full moon to help them harness peace and closure. And all of this takes place with a celebration of the lunar phase called a full moon ritual.

If we've piqued your interest, read on to learn about how you too can jump on the full moon ritual bandwagon and possibly have a more spiritual 2019.



First, let's find out what a full moon actually is.

A full moon is an in-between phase, when the moon is behind Earth with respect to the sun and is fully illuminated. The moon starts as a new moon (and yes, there's a ritual for that) and continues to wane and wax until it reaches the striking full moon phase. From there, it continues to rotate and enters its old phase.

How does a full moon differ from a new moon?

Spiritually speaking, a new moon is used to look inward and set intentions for the month ahead. You can perform a new moon ritual by writing down goals you'd like to accomplish in the upcoming weeks. A full moon usually occurs in the middle of the month, and is a time to check in on those intentions and goals and make sure we're integrating them into our lives, according to Luciana Naclerio, facilitator of Moon Ceremonies at Space by Mama Medicine in New York City.

When’s the next full moon?

A full moon happens once a month.

March 20

April 19

May 18

June 17

July 16

August 15

September 14

October 13

November 12

December 12

How can I perform my own full moon ritual?

While a new moon ritual is more of mellow gathering, a full moon ritual is a basically a party. "Full moon rituals are my favorite," she Naclerio. "Since the full moon influences the element of water, having a vessel filled with water present for the ceremony calls in [the moon's] magic. My favorite way to celebrate is a dance party with my girlfriends - moving together in a way that feels flowing, graceful, free, and powerful, just like the ocean."

But if you want to fly solo during your ritual, prepare a "sacred ritual bath." Here's one recipe from Mama Medicine:

INGREDIENTS

RITUAL

Cleanse your aura with a selenite wand. Step into the bath and dunk your head under water. Speak your intentions into the bath. The water holds the vibration of these words, so talk clearly! Place the moonstone on your third eye and then your solar plexus. Soak in the light you’ve created. Listen to the wisdom of your own intuition.





...but what will a full moon ceremony really do for me?

We can't confirm that these methods will drastically change your life. But we do encourage any opportunity to reflect, dance with our dearest friends, and practice some self-care.

