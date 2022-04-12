The full pink moon is coming Saturday evening. Will it actually be pink?

The full pink moon will rise in the eastern sky Saturday evening – but it won't be pink.

So why is it called the pink moon?

“April’s full moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain pink wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata – commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox – which also went by the name "moss pink,’” the Old Farmer's Almanac said.

The April full moon heralded the appearance of moss pink, one of the first spring flowers.

For millenniums, people across the world, including Native Americans, named the months after nature’s cues. Each full moon has its own name.

"The tribes kept track of the seasons by giving distinctive names to each recurring full moon," the Almanac said. "Their names were applied to the entire month in which each occurred."

April's moon has also been called the sprouting grass moon and the egg moon. And it's been called the fish moon for when the shad swam upstream to spawn, according to the Almanac.

The full moon reaches peak illumination at 2:57 p.m. EDT Saturday, but it won’t be visible above the horizon until after sunset.

It will appear full to most observers from early Friday morning through early Monday morning, according to Newsweek.

A "super pink moon" shines on Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on April 7, 2020.

April’s is the first full moon of spring, which began with the equinox on March 20, 2022. "This means that April’s full moon is the Paschal full moon – an important moon to those who celebrate Easter, since Easter’s date depends on the date of the Paschal full moon," the Almanac said.

The word derives from Pascha, which means Passover in Greek and Latin, according to The Guardian.

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, which means it will be celebrated this year on April 17.

