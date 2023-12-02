‘It’s full of sentimental value’: Utah family asks public to help track down stolen 1995 Acura Integra

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Cottonwood Heights family is asking the public for help in finding a red 1995 Acura Integra that was stolen this week from a mechanic shop in Holladay.

Matt Hanson said he and his wife, Kristi, got the car right after they got married in 1998. Since then, it’s been the set of wheels that’s driven them through life’s biggest moments.

“We have driven it on road trips…we brought our kids home from the hospital with it,” Matt said.

The Hansons planned to give the sports car to their oldest son. Matt and his son spent two years restoring the vehicle — putting in a new engine and painting it.

This picture shows a restored Acura Integra in August of 2023. (Courtesy of Matt Hanson)

Matt’s son drove it over the summer, but when the paint got scratched recently, they brought it to the mechanic.

Early Wednesday morning, thieves took it from the shop. Security footage showed two individuals break into the car and drive off with it.

“This car is more than just a car to us,” Matt said. “It’s full of sentimental value, memories.”

The family is asking anyone who sees it to call local law enforcement at 801-840-4000. Police are investigating the theft; the case number is 23-124531

The Hansons are offering a $250 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the car.

