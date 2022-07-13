Full skeleton — skull included — found burned in backyard barbecue pit, Texas cops say

The skeletal remains of an adult human were found inside a barbecue pit in a family’s backyard, according to Texas reports.

The discovery was made in a Houston neighborhood on Tuesday, July 12, Houston police said.

A person working at the home called police around 3 p.m. after they found the skeletal remains in the barbecue pit, Houston Police Department Sgt. William Dunn told KHOU.

Officers executed a search warrant, KTRK reported and discovered what looked like a full skeleton, including a skull, inside the pit. Police said everyone in the home is accounted for and it’s believed the body of the adult had been there “for some time,” according to KTRK.

The large barbecue pit was described by Dunn as being custom built and able to open and close, KHOU reported.

“This is not your typical case,” Dunn told KPRC.

Police have not identified the body, nor have they confirmed the race, sex or cause of death, Lt. Larry Crowson told KPRC.