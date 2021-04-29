Full Speed Ahead for Technology at Advisors

·3 min read

Ocean, New Jersey --News Direct-- Advisors Mortgage Group

With the recent re-launch of the Advisors Mortgage Group website, AdvisorsMortgage.com, it is apparent that all things technology are at the forefront of the Jersey Shore’s number one mortgage lender. Big things are on the horizon for the mortgage company that include a completely revamped technology sector as well as the development of a mobile application for their borrowers, loan officers and industry partners. The mobile application will give borrowers the ability to track their loan through their mobile device and be able to stay in touch with Advisors Mortgage after their loan has been secured. After closing, borrowers will be able to make payments, track their insurance and tax escrows, and communicate with the Servicing Team all at the tip of their fingers.

Advisors think of their customers and industry partners as family, so having a way to better communicate with their borrowers on a regular basis will put them that much closer to home. Along with the consumer side of things, there are also great opportunities on the horizon internally that will reinforce Advisors’ pledge for a stress free and seamless mortgage experience. The various technology departments across the company are expanding and bringing in brilliant minds to help make them the leading mortgage company in the technology arena.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

Advisors Mortgage Group is a multi-state mortgage banker with more than thirty branch locations across the country. Focusing on residential lending, Advisors prides itself on maintaining a local and personal feel to help each and every customer feel the comfort and protection that their home financing needs are in the right hands. Advisors has been on the Best Places to Work in NJ list for the past eight years, making sure that all employees feel like Family, while also maintaining the customer service standards that the company was built on. The mission statement at Advisors is that we take care of our family, who help us take care of our Customers, which allows us to give back to our Community.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

Advisors Mortgage Group is a multi-state mortgage banker with more than thirty branch locations across the country. Focusing on residential lending, Advisors prides itself on maintaining a local and personal feel to help each and every customer feel the comfort and protection that their home financing needs are in the right hands. Advisors has been on the Best Places to Work in NJ list for the past eight years, making sure that all employees feel like Family, while also maintaining the customer service standards that the company was built on. The mission statement at Advisors is that we take care of our family, who help us take care of our Customers, which allows us to give back to our Community.

Contact Details

Sean Clark

+1 800-778-9044

Advisors@AdvisorsMortgage.com

Company Website

https://advisorsmortgage.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/full-speed-ahead-for-technology-at-advisors-230311213

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Incredibly safe for two people to meet freely’ after Covid vaccination

    Meetings between fully vaccinated people are "incredibly safe", the country's deputy chief medical officer has said amid growing calls for those who have had the jab to be allowed to hug loved ones. Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said he was "highly confident scientifically" that there were no risks if two people who had received both jabs met up at least two weeks after their second dose – but he urged the public not to do so yet. It came as official data showed that seven in 10 adults now have antibodies against Covid, with a leap in protection over the last month as the vaccine programme rollout continued. Health officials were repeatedly questioned on Wednesday about Britain's approach to the rollout, with other countries such as the United States having granted more freedoms to those who have had their jabs. Dr Mary Ramsay, the head of immunisation at Public Health England, told MPs one of the reasons for Britain's approach was a "cultural perspective" rather than a scientific one "in that we tend to do everything together". She suggested the Government was re-examining this approach, opening up the possibility of different rules for those who have been vaccinated, given growing evidence about the effectiveness of even one jab.

  • The Only Total Lunar Eclipse of 2021 Is Coming Next Month

    You don't need special glasses to view this solar spectacle.

  • As mortgage rates drop, millions of US homeowners are making this mistake

    Rates are down, but so are mortgage applications — including for refinance loans.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping trolls Rudy Giuliani after FBI raid: ‘Wrong apartment’

    Agents removed electronic devices from apartment of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Why India's Covid crisis matters to the whole world

    The situation in India is a bleak reminder that none of us will be safe until everyone is safe.

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • 3 coronavirus variants can make people sicker or spread faster - and experts are monitoring others, including one spreading in India

    COVID-19 "variants of interest" include the coronavirus variant first found in India. It's not yet clear how its mutations change its behavior.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • US Marine Corps F-35s flew over 5,000 miles for a deployment aboard UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

    This will be the first full operational deployment of a US F-35B squadron aboard the British carrier, according to the Marine Corps.

  • Dhaka's sole COVID-19 graveyard sees sharp increase in burials amid new wave

    The only graveyard dedicated to COVID-19 victims in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka is seeing a substantial increase in burials amid a fresh wave of infections that has forced the country into an extended lockdown. The Dhaka Tribune reported that the graveyard buried 27 coronavirus victims in January, nine in February and 55 in March. Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded 3,031 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for claims Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool

    Greene blasted for being ‘an insane, bitter meathead that is full-blown Q and seditious’

  • Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID hospitalizations by 94% in older adults, CDC finds

    The vaccines also reduced the likelihood of COVID-19 hospitalization in partially vaccinated adults 65 and older.

  • Prince Andrew’s Expulsion From Public Life Cemented by Charles Taking His Key Patronage

    Yui MokJust for a moment after the death of his father, Prince Philip, it looked like his wayward son, Prince Andrew, was working—or perhaps worming—his way back into the frontline of royal life.He popped up on TV screens giving a brief impromptu interview in which he spoke of his mother’s grief.Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?He came close to pulling off a coup by using the funeral to claim his naval position as admiral—a post he was due to inherit on his 60th birthday but voluntarily deferred as the Epstein scandal blew up. A London tailor was said to have been busy making his admiral’s uniform when the queen intervened, ordering all men to wear civvies.While this decision artfully avoided Andrew’s request for a promotion, it was in fact specifically targeted at sparing Harry the humiliation of being the only male Windsor on parade that day not in military uniform. Andrew is quite entitled to wear the military uniform of a vice admiral, a position he still holds. Unlike Harry, he was never forced to give up his military associations. It was notable that he was seated next to his mother at the funeral (although COVID rules mandated an empty seat between them).It appeared to many that Andrew was using the crisis of his father’s death and his status as his mother’s favorite to achieve his long-held dream—a comeback to royal life. But Buckingham Palace pushed back hard against that impression, briefing certain newspapers that Andrew had been freelancing when he made his on-camera appearance.Dan Wootton, the journalist who first broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Then, this week, a succession of curious events befell Andrew. First, his establishment of a business with a dubious former private banker was exposed and swiftly wound up, and then on Tuesday evening, it was announced that Prince Charles was to be the new patron of Britain’s premier musical ensemble, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The timing of the announcement seems far from accidental. The patronage of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was one of Andrew’s most significant roles and for Charles to take it on, as the organization prepares to mark its 75th anniversary, is a message of such non-subtlety that even the rhino-skinned Andrew will not be able to miss it.He may be his mother’s favorite, but there will be no room at the inn for him under the reign of King Charles. A source close to Andrew told The Daily Beast, “The Duke remains stepped back from royal duties until the legal process has been resolved. Until then, the Duke is sensitive to the public mood and to the fact that the institution must come first.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90

    Michael Collins stayed in orbit as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon in 1969.

  • Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 4-1 to clinch playoff spot

    Auston Matthews got his NHL-best 35th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot. William Nylander, Jake Muzzin and Adam Brooks also scored for Toronto, and Morgan Rielly and Jason Spezza each had two assists. Jack Campbell had 32 saves as the North Division-leading Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens for the fifth time in seven meetings this season.

  • Biden declares US ‘needs to prove democracy still works’ after worst attack ‘since Civil War’

    Biden presses Congress into action and tells Americans that that US ‘is on the move again’

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says