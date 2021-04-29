Full Speed Ahead for Technology at Advisors

Ocean, New Jersey --News Direct-- Advisors Mortgage Group

With the recent re-launch of the Advisors Mortgage Group website, AdvisorsMortgage.com , it is apparent that all things technology are at the forefront of the Jersey Shore’s number one mortgage lender. Big things are on the horizon for the mortgage company that include a completely revamped technology sector as well as the development of a mobile application for their borrowers, loan officers and industry partners. The mobile application will give borrowers the ability to track their loan through their mobile device and be able to stay in touch with Advisors Mortgage after their loan has been secured. After closing, borrowers will be able to make payments, track their insurance and tax escrows, and communicate with the Servicing Team all at the tip of their fingers.

Advisors think of their customers and industry partners as family, so having a way to better communicate with their borrowers on a regular basis will put them that much closer to home. Along with the consumer side of things, there are also great opportunities on the horizon internally that will reinforce Advisors’ pledge for a stress free and seamless mortgage experience. The various technology departments across the company are expanding and bringing in brilliant minds to help make them the leading mortgage company in the technology arena.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

Advisors Mortgage Group is a multi-state mortgage banker with more than thirty branch locations across the country. Focusing on residential lending, Advisors prides itself on maintaining a local and personal feel to help each and every customer feel the comfort and protection that their home financing needs are in the right hands. Advisors has been on the Best Places to Work in NJ list for the past eight years, making sure that all employees feel like Family, while also maintaining the customer service standards that the company was built on. The mission statement at Advisors is that we take care of our family, who help us take care of our Customers, which allows us to give back to our Community.

