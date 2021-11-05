Full story: Tanoos pleads down to a misdemeanor

Nov. 5—Full Story, 3:40 p.m.

Former Vigo County Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos today pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor count of unlawful competitive bidding to resolve a Marion County criminal case.

The plea agreement accepted in Marion Superior Court 30 calls for no jail time and also allows expungement of the conviction in November 2022, one year after the date of sentencing.

Tanoos appeared with attorneys Jennifer Lukemeyer and James Voyles for the brief hearing in Indianapolis. He was accompanied by his wife Claudia.

Questioned in court, Tanoos admitted that from Feb. 10, 2014, to April 11, 2016, he acted as a state purchaser of materials valued at $10,000 and failed to consider competitive bids.

The plea agreement dismissed three counts of bribery, a Class C felony.

Neither Tanoos, his attorneys, nor Prosecutor Daniel Harrison gave arguments or statements during the brief hearing.

Tanoos' attorneys released a statement following the hearing, calling Tanoos an "excellent leader, educator, public servant, father and husband. His legacy will be his self-less service to the Vigo County School Corporation and the community that he loves so much."

The attorneys pointed out Tanoos has maintained his innocence to the bribery charges.

Their statement also claims that Tanoos' actions "caused no financial loss to the Vigo County School Corporation. In fact, the work done by this vendor greatly reduced energy cost for the school district and was beneficial to the district over the years."

In late January, the Vigo County School Corp. board approved an out-of-court settlement with Energy Systems Group, or ESG, the vendor with which the district had done more than $40 million worth of business.

As part of that settlement, the school corporation received $1.25 million. In addition, ESG was to forgive $300,000 in outstanding fees.

Tanoos' criminal case was last before a judge in August, when his lawyers requested a continuance of a September jury trial. The trial was reset for Feb. 7.

Three counts of bribery were filed in September 2018. The state alleged Tanoos solicited concert tickets and dinners from a vendor in exchange for recommendations that the vendor, Marion County-based Energy Systems Group LLC, be contracted for school corporation projects.

A mid-case appeal filed in June 2019 put the criminal proceedings on hold, but the Indiana Court of Appeals rules the case should proceed; in March 2020, the Indiana Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal, allowing the case to resume in the trial court.

The public health emergency of COVID-19 also delayed court actions in the case.

Update, 3:19 p.m.: Danny Tanoos will plead down to a misdemeanor, according to a statement from his attorneys.

Tanoos, his attorneys said, is to receive no jail or probation time, no fines except for court costs of $185.50 and he can begin an effort to expunge the conviction in one year.

----Original story, 2:55 p.m.: An amended charge that could lead to former Vigo Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos pleading to a misdemeanor has been filed in Marion County court.

A Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive bidding has been submitted to the court for consideration in a plea agreement.

That agreement, if accepted by the court, could result in the dismissal of three counts of bribery, a Class C felony.

A hearing is scheduled to begin shortly today in Marion Superior Court 30.

A Feb. 7 jury trial was set in the case, which originally was filed in September 2018.

The case was last before a judge in August, when Tanoos' lawyers requested a continuance of a September jury trial. They citied a need for additional time "to explore the possibility of an alternative resolution to the case other than trial."

The attorneys requested more time to meet with prosecutors for that discussion.

Three counts of bribery were filed in September 2018. The state alleged Tanoos solicited concert tickets and dinners from a vendor in exchange for recommendations that the vendor, Marion County-based Energy Systems Group LLC, be contracted for school corporation projects.

This article will be updated.