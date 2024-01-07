Full subway service restored after Upper West Side train crash

Full service has been restored to the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 subway lines, after an MTA train derailment and collision caused havoc during the evening rush hour last week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced the service restoration early Sunday.

The two trains that collided have been removed from the tunnel, workers conducted repairs to the tracks and the third rail, and a safety inspection of the tunnel has been completed, the statement said. Power was restored to all tracks by 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Thursday afternoon crash left 24 injured after one train, which was taken out if service after vandals pulled its emergency brakes, collided with a passenger-carrying No. 1 train by the W. 96th St. and Broadway station.

When crew members were unable to reset the brakes, power was shut to the five lead cars of the 10-car train, disabling the cars’ braking and power systems, NTSB investigators said Friday. That meant subway track mechanisms designed to keep trains from running past red signals would not have worked, MTA sources said.

A crew member aboard the out-of-service MTA train claimed to have ordered the train to stop before the collision and was heard saying “I told you to stop and stay!” over the radio moments after the crash, according to an internal MTA report reviewed by the Daily News.

The NTSB is still investigating the cause of the collision.

_____