Full Throttle Yoga at Bootstrap Brewing and other events for today

Nov. 26—Today

Full Throttle Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Full Throttle Yoga is a revolutionary power yoga community that encourages practicing a new way of being on and off the mat. bootstrapbrewing.com.

Craft Yoga in the Tasting Room: 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. Come for the poses, stay for the pints. Enjoy 45 minutes of an all-levels yoga flow at the Tasting Room at Left Hand. Free, lefthandbrewing.com.

Scott Von Roots Duo at Left Hand Brewing: 4 p.m. Sunday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. A Left Hand favorite, Colorado's Scott Von writes music at the crossroads. Stomping boots and stirring grooves from the roots tradition, stripped-down songs from the folk tradition, a voice like an old soul singer and a stage show that inspires, he's one that can't be missed. Free, lefthandbrewing.com.

Upcoming

Drop-in Monday night writers group: 6 p.m. Monday, Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Kara McLaughlin of Little Sage Books leads an informal group that offers an inclusive space to gather around the craft of writing every Monday in the Unquiet Study Area on the second floor of the Longmont Library. Free, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.

Manic Mondays: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Loveland Public Library, 300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland. Head to the Teen Hangout space after school on the last Monday of every month to sip drinks, whine about Mondays and do some relaxing crafts and activities. For teens and tweens 11-17 or in grades 6-12. lovgov.org.

Art & Creative Business workshop: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. This workshop will discuss tips and tricks for new or existing creative business owners to try. This session will focus on selling in retail and craft markets. $20-$35, eventbrite.com.

Teen Finer Arts Club: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. This club meets monthly for teens to explore different art forms and projects. Supplies and instructions will be provided for each project. Upcoming projects will include resin key chains, acrylic pouring and block printing. longmontcolorado.gov.