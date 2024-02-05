Full-time caretaker to live at Ocean County historic site in Barnegat

TOMS RIVER - The Cedar Bridge Tavern will be getting a caretaker, who will live in the county park in Barnegat full-time to keep watch over what is widely regarded as one of the most historic sites in Ocean County.

The Board of Commissioners plan to establish the position as soon as it next meets Wednesday. The proposal was discussed at an agenda session of the panel this week.

“It’s known to be the last skirmish from the Revolutionary War,” said Commissioner Virginia E. Haines, who is liaison to the Department of Parks and Recreation. “So, it's a very, very historic building.”

Starting in 2016, the county spent $2.2 million for the rehabilitation and restoration of the old house on the unpaved Old Halfway Road in the Pine Barrens of western Barnegat.

Three years later, with period reenactors and a sheriff’s honor guard, the county celebrated its opening to the public as a museum and its grounds a historical park.

Parks and Recreation Director Michael T. Mangum explained to the board that the caretaker would be a professional with the department, already on staff, who would pay a discounted rent on the apartment in exchange for living there — with duties to perform — seven days a week.

“It’s very remote,” Mangum said. “It’s the most remote place we have in the park system. None of the neighbors — who are distant — can actually see the building. … And we’ve already had some issues with some people doing some sordid things across the road.”

Haines explained later that the county has found evidence that people have been using the site at night to engage in acts of physical intimacy.

The caretaker would reside in an 882-square-foot “efficiency apartment” located on the second floor of the public restrooms, in an outbuilding behind the tavern. The unit includes a living room, a kitchenette, a bedroom and a private bathroom, Haines said.

“What (the caretaker) would have to do, in other words, is engage with the public, watch the place, do things after hours — that would be how he would get a discount,” Mangum said.

The full-time park caretaker will reside in an 882-square-foot “efficiency apartment” located on the second floor of this outbuilding behind the Cedar Bridge Tavern in Barnegat.

The county government was in the process of getting a current appraisal to establish the rent amount and the caretaker would be required to adhere to a code of conduct, he said.

Located on five acres adjacent to the Oswego River and surrounded by Bass River State Forest, the current building dates back to 1816 when it was a tavern for travelers making their way to the Shore from Philadelphia and other points west. The previous tavern on the site is believed to have been the location of the last armed confrontation of the American Revolution on Dec. 27, 1782.

While the historical record is sketchy, it reportedly was around here where New Jersey militiamen were ambushed by British Loyalist Capt. John Bacon and his band of “Pine Robbers” — opportunistic local ruffians who had spent much of the war thieving and murdering in the name of King George III, betting on a British victory and amnesty after the war.

Eventually, a light cavalry unit from Burlington County aligned with the Continental Army was dispatched to what is present-day southern Ocean County with orders to arrest or eliminate Bacon for his role two months earlier in the murder of about 20 American sailors, in what is known today as the Long Beach Island Massacre.

A couple days after Christmas, the soldiers rested at the Cedar Bridge Tavern. However, the presence of the militia attracted public attention and word got back to Bacon that the authorities had come for him.

In a pre-emptive move, Bacon and his gang ambushed the soldiers. While the unit was taken by surprise, Bacon was outnumbered. One person was killed in the attack and Bacon himself was wounded. Although he managed to retreat into the thick brush of the Pinelands, he would meet a grisly end in Little Egg Harbor the following spring when his luck finally ran out. He was cornered at another tavern, where he was shot and stabbed to death.

Later, his corpse was dragged through the streets of Manahawkin village in Stafford.

“This building can’t be replaced,” Mangum said. “This building, if it burns down or something happens to it, it’s irreplaceable.”

In 2010, Haines noted, an arsonist set fire to the visitors center at Cloverdale Farm County Park, which is also in Barnegat.

“It’s on a dirt road,” Mangum said. “It’s actually a Barnegat Township (owned) road. Historically, it was County Road No. 2.”

In the early 20th century, what would become Route 72 was built as a major bypass from Burlington County, he said.

In New Jersey, there are full-time caretakers living in park homes in Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, the state Park Service and National Park Service, Haines said.

Many years ago, Ocean County had a full-time caretaker living in Ocean County Park in Lakewood, Mangum said.

