Full toilets, no pay: The shutdown in action

Happy New Year, Short Listers! Whether you made any resolutions (or not), we — audience editors Mabinty Quarshie and Mary Bowerman — resolve to bring you only the freshest news from USA TODAY.

But first: Eating roadkill is now legal in Oregon. The rule only appeals to elk and deer. While it may sound weird, Oregon joins about 20 other states that already let drivers turn roadkill into food.

Welcome back to work. Here's what's happening with the government shutdown

The partial government shutdown started 12 days ago. If you're not a government worker directly impacted by the shutdown, you may just be digging out from your holiday break and wondering "What is going on with the government?" No worries, we have your back. Here's your guide to what's been going on in Washington over the past 12 days:

Human feces, trash and illegal off-roading are overwhelming some National Parks. Forced furloughs of hundreds of thousands of federal government employees mean many parks are without rangers and other staff who care for campgrounds and keep the parks running. How bad is it? Overflowing toilets caused Joshua Tree to be shut down.

Small businesses and federal workers are feeling the pain. What happens if the shutdown continues? Here's what economists say.

More in politics: Trump claps back at Romney

President Trump is starting 2019 with a new Republican antagonist in the Senate. His name is Mitt Romney. Trump responded to a critical op-ed by the Utah Republican on Wednesday morning, tweeting that the 2012 Republican presidential candidate should be a "team player." "Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful," Trump said. "I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!" Well, this should be interesting.

These are the best diets for 2019

Looking to change up your diet in the new year? Go Mediterranean. The diet focused on fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and lean meats such as fish is the best of 2019, according to rankings released on Wednesday from "U.S. News and World Report." However, there are plenty of options for mixing up your menu, and it really comes down to what you want. If you need a new diet this new year: Here's how to pick one and stick with it. And in what could be a good sign for dieters everywhere, even chains such as Chipotle are getting on board with diet trends.

Blood pressure med recalled (again)

Another week, another blood pressure medication recall: Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling 80 lots of valsartan over concerns that a cancer-causing ingredient might exist in tablets in trace amounts. The company, which announced the recall on New Year's Eve, said no adverse effects had been reported. Patients taking the drug should continue until they find a suitable substitute, a recall notice advised. It's the latest in a flood of blood pressure drug recalls that reflect an increased focus on possible impurities, FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told USA TODAY.

The world lost 'a really genuine human being'

Tyler Trent, the Purdue student who sparked hope amid tears from a nation that followed his journey with the rare bone cancer osteosarcoma, died Tuesday. He was 20. Trent – an unlikely sports hero – inspired millions with his shy grin and positivity. His fight and resolve and optimism were intoxicating, uplifting, remarkable. In December, Trent won Disney's Wide World of Sports Spirit Award, given annually to college football's most inspirational individual or team. Trent also was an honorary team captain for the Old Oaken Bucket game.

