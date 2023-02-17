Full Video Coverage: Palm Beach CorpGov Forum with NYSE and Vinson & Elkins

IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, February 9 featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The event included over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community.

Contested M&A

Bruce Goldfarb, President and CEO, Okapi​ Partners

Lawrence Elbaum, Partner, Co-Head of Activism Defense, Vinson & Elkins

Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis (Moderator)

Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies

Jonathan Feldman, Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions, Goodmans LLP

Taking Truth Social Public – Fireside Chat with Patrick Orlando

Patrick Orlando, CEO, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC)

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins (Moderator)

Universal Proxy

Jordan Kovler, Managing Director, Harkins Kolver (Moderator)

John Grau, President, InvestorCom

Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital

Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies

Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis

Andrew Freedman, Partner, Co-Head Activist & Equity Investment Group, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

IPOs: Waiting for a Window and Alternative Sources of Growth Capital

Tara Dziedzic , Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange​

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

Craig DeDomenico , Managing Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel

Don Duffy, President, ICR

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

Women in Technology, Media and on Corporate Boards

Ashley DeSimone , Partner, Media, Sports & Entertainment, ICR

Gail Glazerman , Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Casie Connolly, Principal, Longacre Square

The Retail Investor: Meme Stocks and Beyond

Charles Gradante, Co-Founder, Hennessee Group LLC

Jason W. Alexander , Senior Managing Director, Okapi​ Partners

Jeff Zavattero , CEO, Goodfill LLC

Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

Green Energy: From Solar to Rare Metals

John DeMaio, CEO, Graphex Technologies and President, Graphex Group (NYSE: GRFX)​

Ronald W. Pickett , CEO, KiNRG, Inc

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

A Message from Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

Nancy Stellway, Executive Director, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

Take Stock in Children, Inc. is a nonprofit organization, transforming Florida one student at a time. Working in every county throughout Florida, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach is 1 of 46 affiliate offices. Our mission is to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for a post-secondary education. Through an innovative multi-year model we provide wraparound services to students, with no drop-off of services after high school completion. Students are matched with a caring volunteer mentor, equipped with academically focused intervention, awarded a college scholarship, and provided with post-secondary retention services.

Bear Market Investing – Fireside Chat

Jenaro Cardona-Fox , Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, North Ground Capital ​​

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

ESG Meets Activism: from Exxon to Chevron

David Pogemiller , CEO, Boardroom Alpha​

Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital

Adam Kommel, Senior Activism Analyst, Bloomberg LP (Moderator)

Sustainable Real Estate Investing

Anna Malhari , Chief Operating Officer, Veris Residential​ (NYSE: VRE)​

Danica Holley , Chief Operating Officer, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)

Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange​ (Moderator)

SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines

John Marchisi , National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher

Alysa Craig , Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions and SPACs, Stifel

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Moderator)

ESG: Investor Demands and GOP Resistance

Michael W. Robinson, Chairman and CEO of The Montgomery Strategies Group, Counselor at ACG Analytics, and former Chief Spokesman & Policy Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)​

Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

