Full Video Coverage: Palm Beach CorpGov Forum with NYSE and Vinson & Elkins

CorpGov
·5 min read

IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, February 9 featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FLThe event  included over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community. 

Contested M&A

  • Bruce Goldfarb, President and CEO, Okapi​ Partners

  • Lawrence Elbaum, Partner, Co-Head of Activism Defense, Vinson & Elkins

  • Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis (Moderator)

  • Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies 

  • Jonathan Feldman, Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions, Goodmans LLP

Taking Truth Social Public – Fireside Chat with Patrick Orlando

  • Patrick Orlando, CEO, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC)

  • Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins (Moderator)

Universal Proxy

  • Jordan Kovler, Managing Director, Harkins Kolver (Moderator)

  • John Grau, President, InvestorCom

  • Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital

  • Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies 

  • Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis

  • Andrew Freedman, Partner, Co-Head Activist & Equity Investment Group, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

IPOs: Waiting for a Window and Alternative Sources of Growth Capital

  • Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange​

  • Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

  • Craig DeDomenicoManaging Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel

  • Don Duffy, President, ICR

  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

Women in Technology, Media and on Corporate Boards

  • Ashley DeSimone, Partner, Media, Sports & Entertainment, ICR

  • Gail Glazerman, Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

  • Casie Connolly, Principal, Longacre Square

The Retail Investor: Meme Stocks and Beyond

  • Charles Gradante, Co-Founder, Hennessee Group LLC

  • Jason W. AlexanderSenior Managing Director, Okapi​ Partners

  • Jeff ZavatteroCEO, Goodfill LLC

  • Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

Green Energy: From Solar to Rare Metals

  • John DeMaio, CEO, Graphex Technologies and President, Graphex Group (NYSE: GRFX)​

  • Ronald W. Pickett, CEO, KiNRG, Inc

  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

A Message from Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

  • Nancy Stellway, Executive Director, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

Take Stock in Children, Inc. is a nonprofit organization, transforming Florida one student at a time. Working in every county throughout Florida, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach is 1 of 46 affiliate offices. Our mission is to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for a post-secondary education. Through an innovative multi-year model we provide wraparound services to students, with no drop-off of services after high school completion. Students are matched with a caring volunteer mentor, equipped with academically focused intervention, awarded a college scholarship, and provided with post-secondary retention services.

Bear Market Investing – Fireside Chat

  • Jenaro Cardona-Fox, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, North Ground Capital ​​

  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

ESG Meets Activism: from Exxon to Chevron 

  • David Pogemiller, CEO, Boardroom Alpha​

  • Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital

  • Adam Kommel, Senior Activism Analyst, Bloomberg LP (Moderator)

Sustainable Real Estate Investing

  • Anna Malhari, Chief Operating Officer, Veris Residential​ (NYSE: VRE)​

  • Danica Holley, Chief Operating Officer, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)

  • Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange​ (Moderator)

SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines

  • John Marchisi, National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher

  • Alysa CraigManaging Director, Mergers & Acquisitions and SPACs, Stifel 

  • Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

  • Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Moderator)

ESG: Investor Demands and GOP Resistance 

  • Michael W. Robinson, Chairman and CEO of The Montgomery Strategies Group, Counselor at ACG Analytics, and former Chief Spokesman & Policy Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)​

  • Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis

  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

Speakers and Sponsors:

Contact:

CorpGov

www.CorpGov.com

John Jannarone

Editor-in-Chief

editor@CorpGov.com

The post Full Video Coverage: Palm Beach CorpGov Forum with NYSE and Vinson & Elkins appeared first on CorpGov.

Recommended Stories