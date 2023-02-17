Full Video Coverage: Palm Beach CorpGov Forum with NYSE and Vinson & Elkins
IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, February 9 featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The event included over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community.
Contested M&A
Bruce Goldfarb, President and CEO, Okapi Partners
Lawrence Elbaum, Partner, Co-Head of Activism Defense, Vinson & Elkins
Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis (Moderator)
Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies
Jonathan Feldman, Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions, Goodmans LLP
Taking Truth Social Public – Fireside Chat with Patrick Orlando
Patrick Orlando, CEO, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC)
Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins (Moderator)
Universal Proxy
Jordan Kovler, Managing Director, Harkins Kolver (Moderator)
John Grau, President, InvestorCom
Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital
Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies
Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis
Andrew Freedman, Partner, Co-Head Activist & Equity Investment Group, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP
IPOs: Waiting for a Window and Alternative Sources of Growth Capital
Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange
Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins
Craig DeDomenico, Managing Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel
Don Duffy, President, ICR
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)
Women in Technology, Media and on Corporate Boards
Ashley DeSimone, Partner, Media, Sports & Entertainment, ICR
Gail Glazerman, Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Casie Connolly, Principal, Longacre Square
The Retail Investor: Meme Stocks and Beyond
Charles Gradante, Co-Founder, Hennessee Group LLC
Jason W. Alexander, Senior Managing Director, Okapi Partners
Jeff Zavattero, CEO, Goodfill LLC
Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)
Green Energy: From Solar to Rare Metals
John DeMaio, CEO, Graphex Technologies and President, Graphex Group (NYSE: GRFX)
Ronald W. Pickett, CEO, KiNRG, Inc
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)
A Message from Take Stock in Children Palm Beach
Nancy Stellway, Executive Director, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach
Take Stock in Children, Inc. is a nonprofit organization, transforming Florida one student at a time. Working in every county throughout Florida, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach is 1 of 46 affiliate offices. Our mission is to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for a post-secondary education. Through an innovative multi-year model we provide wraparound services to students, with no drop-off of services after high school completion. Students are matched with a caring volunteer mentor, equipped with academically focused intervention, awarded a college scholarship, and provided with post-secondary retention services.
Bear Market Investing – Fireside Chat
Jenaro Cardona-Fox, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, North Ground Capital
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)
ESG Meets Activism: from Exxon to Chevron
David Pogemiller, CEO, Boardroom Alpha
Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital
Adam Kommel, Senior Activism Analyst, Bloomberg LP (Moderator)
Sustainable Real Estate Investing
Anna Malhari, Chief Operating Officer, Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE)
Danica Holley, Chief Operating Officer, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)
Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange (Moderator)
SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines
John Marchisi, National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher
Alysa Craig, Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions and SPACs, Stifel
Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins
Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Moderator)
ESG: Investor Demands and GOP Resistance
Michael W. Robinson, Chairman and CEO of The Montgomery Strategies Group, Counselor at ACG Analytics, and former Chief Spokesman & Policy Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)
