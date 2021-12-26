Full video: "Face the Nation" correspondents roundtable

CBS News correspondents Weijia Jiang, Ed O'Keefe, Nikole Killion, Jan Crawford and David Martin join Margaret Brennan for the annual correspondents roundtable on "Face the Nation."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories