Fuller Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Fuller Smith & Turner's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Fuller Smith & Turner had UK£257.6m of debt, an increase on UK£215.4m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of UK£11.1m, its net debt is less, at about UK£246.5m.

LSE:FSTA Historical Debt, November 11th 2019 More

A Look At Fuller Smith & Turner's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Fuller Smith & Turner had liabilities of UK£112.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£255.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£11.1m in cash and UK£5.30m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£351.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Fuller Smith & Turner has a market capitalization of UK£590.2m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1, it's fair to say Fuller Smith & Turner does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 4.2 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Worse, Fuller Smith & Turner's EBIT was down 27% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fuller Smith & Turner can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.