Fullintel Appoints James Rubec as Head of Product

Fullintel, a leading media monitoring and analysis services company specializing in human curation combined with powerful predictive intelligence, is pleased to announce it has appointed James Rubec its new Head of Product.

A former senior director of product management and director of content and licensing management at Cision and Cision Canada, Rubec is an industry leader with a history of thought leadership and innovative data storytelling around how media influences the world around us.

Rubec has used data to predict elections, uncover societal trends, and improve internal business processes. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Financial Post, Yahoo Finance, Variety Magazine, and the CBC.

Helping communicators understand the media landscape and capitalize on opportunities

Rubec has now joined Fullintel to collaborate with clients to identify opportunities and use cases for PredictiveAI™, Fullintel’s human-in-the-loop machine learning solution designed to predict the virality of media stories and social posts.

“My goal is to help PR professionals tell more effective stories and help organizations take advantage of the predictive tooling that Fullintel has developed,” says Rubec. “By better understanding the landscape through PredictiveAI™, communicators can identify an issue before it becomes a crisis or better identify stories that should be amplified to make them powerful promotional tools. We’re taking PR past gut instinct and into data science.”

He’ll be focused on expanding the product roadmap for PredictiveAI™, to make it an even more agile and flexible tool as part of the Fullintel Hub, Fullintel’s real-time media monitoring platform.

A history of using data to improve products and processes

Rubec got his start as a reporter in Ottawa, Ontario and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, working as a PR professional in Toronto before transitioning to the media intelligence space nearly a decade ago. Since then he’s primarily focused on building tools and processes to help organizations move faster, engage the media more efficiently, and better understand their industries.

“James has shown he’s a leader who can motivate action through data,” said Fullintel President Andrew Koeck. “He’ll work closely with our clients to evolve our software offerings and build a product roadmap to leverage our real-time monitoring and analysis tools, to provide insights and data never before available from any vendor.”

Rubec’s addition builds on Fullintel’s growing momentum in the PR measurement industry, culminating in the company winning Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards at the 2021 AMEC Awards for media measurement. His hiring follows Fullintel’s hiring of Angela Dwyer as Head of Insights, and the company’s shortlisting for five 2022 AMEC Awards for outstanding media measurement.

Fullintel combines best-in-class technology with expert content curation to deliver the most relevant, cost optimized media monitoring, daily news briefs, and media analysis possible. Our analysts curate print, online, social media, broadcast, and influencer opinions in real time – compiled by technology, supplemented and verified by humans. Where technology alone fails, your dedicated analyst has you covered. Fullintel has offices in Cambridge, Mass., Ottawa, Ont., and Nagercoil, India.

