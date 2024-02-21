'Fully engulfed in flames': Fire destroys Mississippi John Hurt Museum

A fire destroyed the Mississippi John Hurt Museum, according to an announcement from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Mississippi John Hurt was a legendary bluesman, who first recorded in the 1920s and was recorded by the Library of Congress in the 1960s. He died in 1966.

The release states the fire occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday at the museum's location on County Road 109.

According to the release, a Delta Electric service technician was dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, the technician found the museum "fully engulfed in flames."

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department were then dispatched.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

“It is always a sad thing to lose a site of historical significance to our county and state. I know this museum was important to the Hurt family as well," Sheriff Walker said in the release. "I appreciate the rapid response of state and federal agencies to work alongside us as we complete our investigation."

The museum is on the National Historic Registry and is also an official stop on the Mississippi Blues Trail.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office all responded to the scene and are working with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department on the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi John Hurt Museum fire