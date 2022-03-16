'Fully focused' Webb telescope beats expectations

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·1 min read
Star
The test star has the ungainly name 2MASS J17554042+6551277. A red filter optimises the visual contrast

The American space agency has achieved a major milestone in its preparation of the new James Webb Space Telescope.

Engineers say they have now managed to fully focus the $10bn observatory on a test star. The pin-sharp performance is even better than hoped, they add.

To get to this stage, all of Webb's mirrors had to be aligned to tiny fractions of the width of a human hair.

But the agency cautions that a lot of work still lies ahead before the telescope can be declared operational.

Lee Feinberg, the Nasa engineer who has led the development of Webb's optical elements, described the release of the first properly focused image as phenomenal.

"You not only see the star and the spikes from the diffraction of the star, but you see other stars in the field that are tightly focused, just like we expect, and all sorts of other interesting structure in the background," he told reporters.

"We've actually done very detailed analysis of the images we're getting, and, so far, what we're finding is that the performance is as good if not better than our most optimistic prediction."

Webb, billed as the successor to the famous Hubble Space Telescope, was launched on 25 December by an Ariane-5 rocket from French Guiana.

Its overarching goals are to take pictures of the very first stars to shine in the Universe and to probe far-off planets to see if they might be habitable.

JWST
JWST

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's mega expensive moon rocket will make its public debut Thursday

    Twelve years after it was first announced, NASA’s massive Space Launch System will finally make its public debut. The super heavy-lift rocket and Orion spacecraft will begin the rollout to the launch pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, a much-anticipated development for a launch system that’s been beset by delays and a mounting price tag. Following the rollout Thursday, which is expected to take 11 hours, NASA will conduct a slew of tests to determine launch readiness, like validating the software systems and servicing the boosters.

  • Microsoft reports a Majorana development in its quest to build quantum computers

    Microsoft says its researchers have found evidence of an exotic phenomenon that’s key to its plans to build general-purpose quantum computers. The phenomenon, known as a Majorana zero mode, is expected to smooth the path for topological quantum computing — the technological approach that’s favored by Microsoft’s Azure Quantum program. Quantum computing is a weird enough concept by itself: In contrast with the rigid one-or-zero world of classical computing, quantum computing juggles quantum bits,

  • Sex Traps Might Finally Help Us Eradicate Murder Hornets

    Yasunori Koide via Wikimedia CommonsIt’s been nearly three years since the Asian giant hornet made its terrifying debut in the U.S. This yellow and black insect, about the size of two stacked hockey pucks, earned itself the moniker “murder hornet” thanks to its ravenous appetite for honey bee larvae. Eradication efforts have been lackluster as scientists work to pinpoint where these hornets set up shop and what attracts them.As it turns out, sex just might be the answer.In a new study published

  • Vampire-squid thing named after President Biden had 10 arms to grab you with

    There are vampires in the deep, and they have been lurking there for about 330 million years. Vampyropods are not actually vampiric — though these cephalopods do love the darkness. The Dracula-like appearance of their mantles could almost pass for Bela Lugosi’s iconic cloak. Now a new fossil has revealed that these nyctophilic creatures have been around over 80 million years longer than anyone thought they were. And Syllimsimpodi bideni didn’t just have instant vampire cosplay, but 10 arms that

  • Three 'known' Kepler exoplanets are more likely to be stars

    Scientists have learned that three 'known' exoplanets are really stars.

  • March’s full moon in Virgo is a chance to revamp your routine

    The full Moon in Virgo on March 18 is near the spring equinox and is a time for release. Read on for horoscopes about how the Worm Moon will impact your zodiac sign.

  • Russians to give American astronaut ride to Earth in spite of tensions

    It was feared Mark Vande Hei might be left behind due to tensions over Russia's Ukrainian invasion.

  • Pete Davidson Is Going To Space On The Blue Origin's 20th Mission, Cementing His Status As The Luckiest Man In The World

    Life is looking pretty good for Pete Davidson atm...View Entire Post ›

  • Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly

    Biologists have discovered the largest bacterium ever, and you can see it with the naked eye. Researchers found the bacterium living in Caribbean mangroves. A single cell of its thread-like body, if you want to call it that, can grow up to 2 centimeters. That’s about as long as a peanut, and around 5,000 times … The post Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly appeared first on BGR.

  • Genetically modified mosquitos kill their own offspring

    When we think about dangerous animals, we often conjure images of sharks, snakes, or even hippos, but if you want to find the world’s deadliest animal, you’ll have to think smaller. Mosquitos are responsible for over a million deaths worldwide each year. Worse, as a consequence of increased global transit, species of mosquito which were previously geographically isolated are now finding their way all over the world, increasing disease transmission. Aedes aegypti, for instance, is a species of mo

  • Galapagos tortoises belong to new species: National Park

    STORY: Scientists discovered a new species of giant tortoiseon the Galapagos Islands off EcuadorSource: Galapagos National ParkA study found that the tortoises living on San Cristobal islandwhich were previously identified as Chelonoidis chathamensis correspond genetically to a different species (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING:"For Galapagos this finding represents the constant genetic variability that we have had in our species. We have always considered the San Cristobal species of giant tortoise, Chelonoidis chathamensis, as a unique species. However, today the DNA study shows us that this species does not correspond to Chelonoidis chathamensis, it corresponds to a new lineage that will later be researched by science."

  • Scientists found the building blocks of life on an asteroid

    Scientists have revealed the results of studies on samples taken from the asteroid Ryugu. Japan’s Hayabusa 2 mission collected the samples in 2018 and 2019 (via Space.com). The results include a breakdown of what the asteroid is made of. Additionally, the results showed that asteroids like Ryugu could have helped bring the seeds of life … The post Scientists found the building blocks of life on an asteroid appeared first on BGR.

  • Ex-NFL star running for US Senate casts doubt on evolution: ‘Why are there still apes? Think about it’

    American football legend Herschel Walker suggested he does not believe that humans evolved from apes when apes still exist today

  • US astronaut Mark Vande Hei will return to Earth aboard a Russian spacecraft amid concerns that US-Russia space relations have deteriorated

    "The reality is Mark Vande Hei is coming home on March 30 with Anton and Pyotr, period," said NASA space station program manager Joel Montalbano.

  • Heliophysics pioneer Eugene Parker dies at 94

    In 2018, Parker witnessed the launch of a solar probe NASA named after him.

  • NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk on ISS

    NASA astronauts take care of some outside activities during a spacewalk Tuesday aboard the International Space Station; install brackets for future solar array. (March 15)

  • OceanGate plans environmental DNA survey during this summer’s dives to Titanic shipwreck site

    What’s lurking at the Titanic shipwreck site, nearly 13,000 beneath the surface of the North Atlantic? Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate aims to help scientists find out by cataloging the genomic signatures present in the deep ocean. Researchers will gather up water samples at different depths during a series of dives planned by OceanGate’s Titan submersible this summer, and then analyze the samples to identify the DNA captured within. The results are expected to give scientists a deeper understand

  • Ukraine war: UK moves to cut links with Russian science projects

    Russia risks being scientifically isolated as partnerships with research institutes end, expert says.

  • GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggests evolution isn't real: 'Science said man came from apes...If that is true, why are there still apes?'

    His suggestion misunderstands a fundamental concept about human evolution.

  • Pete Davidson to head to space next week on Blue Origin flight

    "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson will head to space on Blue Origin's March 23 mission, the company announced Monday. Driving the news: The March 23 mission will be Blue Origin's fourth flight to space with human passengers. The company will also send Marty Allen, husband and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and George Nield on the rocket.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThose who have flown to space with Bl