‘Fully Moderna vaccinated’: Miami businesswoman diagnosed with breakthrough COVID

Local businesswoman Loren Ridinger shared some unfortunate but altogether too common news on Thursday: She had a breakthrough case of coronavirus.

“Why you should get vaccinated,” wrote the Market America/Shop.com mogul. “I was fully Moderna vaccinated and was told I have COVID yesterday. I have been incredibly safe, always mask but yet still exposed and got COVID four months after my vaccine.”

It is unclear if the Miami Beach resident, who has appeared on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” has the Delta variant, which is currently on the rise.

For those who don’t think you should bother to get the shot if you get the virus anyway, she had these words: “Because if I wasn’t vaccinated I could be so much more sick. Today I am grateful for the vaccine.”

As for how the Miami Beach socialite is feeling, her symptoms are apparently manageable.

The post ends with a plea: “Please please do your body and those you love a favor and get vaccinated as it really does make the process easier. COVID is real and here for a while. Mask up.”

COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect people from getting seriously ill in the hospital or dying, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the agency notes that no vaccine is 100 percent effective and breakthrough infections can occur.