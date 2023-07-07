Fully Restored 1965 Shelby GT 350 Is Selling On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 Hits the Auction Block.

Prepare for a blast from the past as the prestigious 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 takes center stage at the auction. This particular model, one of only 504 street production examples built during the first seven months of construction, showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and performance that Shelby American is renowned for.

Highlights Include:

One of 504 produced

First year of the Shelby Mustang

Kelsey-Hayes Wheels

SAAC judged after restoration where it received a Gold certification

Chassis SFM5S149, completed on April 29, 1965, holds a special place in automotive history. Shipped to Tasca Ford Sales in East Providence, Rhode Island, on May 12, 1965, this GT350 embarked on its journey to become an icon of the American muscle car era. After being purchased in 1967 by an Illinois owner, it found itself tucked away in a friend's barn for several decades following a breakdown during a cross-country drive. In 2009, the owner retrieved the car, kick-starting its restoration journey.

Fast forward to recent years, and this GT350 underwent an extensive restoration performed by Conover Racing & Restoration in Hanover, Pennsylvania, between 2017 and 2020. The craftsmanship and attention to detail during the restoration earned the car gold status in Division II at the 2021 SAAC National Convention at Sonoma Raceway in California. With its rich history and impeccable restoration, this GT350 is now offered for sale by a selling dealer in North Salem, New York.

Finished in Wimbledon White with a sleek black vinyl interior, this GT350 boasts an array of distinctive features. Under the hood lies a replacement 289ci HiPo V8 engine, paired with an aluminum Borg-Warner T10 four-speed manual transmission and a Detroit Locker differential. Additional equipment includes a four-barrel 715cfm Holley carburetor, Kelsey-Hayes ventilated front disc brakes, 15" Kelsey-Hayes stamped steel wheels, Koni shock absorbers, and rear overrider traction bars with fiberglass covers.

Step inside the cabin, and you'll find a range of features that enhance both comfort and performance. Low-back bucket seats upholstered in black vinyl offer a classic touch, complemented by color-keyed door panels and carpeting. The wood-rimmed steering wheel with slotted spokes adds a touch of elegance, while a central two-gauge pod housing an oil-pressure gauge and a tachometer pays homage to the Shelby-built Mustangs.

Underneath the car, you'll discover the GT350's impressive suspension and handling upgrades, including lowered front control arms, a 1" front sway bar, and Koni shock absorbers. This GT350 is a true performer on the road, delivering an exhilarating driving experience that echoes the golden age of muscle cars.

Accompanying the car are copies of factory invoices, its 2021 SAAC judging sheets, invoices from the restoration, and a clean Maryland title. With its outstanding restoration, exceptional history, and rarity, this 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 is an opportunity that shouldn't be missed by collectors and enthusiasts alike. Head to the auction and place your bid to secure this iconic piece of automotive history.

