Fully Restored 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Is Selling At Auction

This Blazer has been restored to a high standard.

Classic car enthusiasts and collectors, prepare to be amazed by the breathtaking 1971 Chevrolet K-5 Blazer that has just emerged from a meticulous frame-off restoration. This vintage beauty, boasting a 350 cubic-inch 5.7L V8 engine, automatic transmission, and 4x4 capability, has been transformed into a show-stopping masterpiece in Teal Green.

The restoration process spared no expense, ensuring that every aspect of this iconic SUV was meticulously revitalized to its former glory. From the ground up, the Blazer received careful attention, resulting in an impeccable finish that is bound to turn heads wherever it goes.

The Teal Green exterior exudes a sense of elegance and nostalgia, perfectly capturing the essence of the era. The painstaking restoration process brought back the original shine, leaving the body free from imperfections. From the iconic front grille to the stylishly flared fenders, every detail has been restored to its authentic design.

Under the hood, the 5.7L V8 engine provides ample power to conquer any terrain with ease. Matched with an automatic transmission, this K-5 Blazer ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. The 4x4 capability adds to its versatility, allowing the driver to confidently tackle off-road adventures.

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a meticulously refurbished interior that seamlessly combines comfort and style. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the cabin, from the plush seating upholstered in high-quality materials to the refurbished dashboard and instrument panel. The restoration team left no stone unturned, ensuring that every component reflects the original design and craftsmanship.

This fully restored 1971 Chevrolet K-5 Blazer stands as a testament to the dedication and passion of classic car enthusiasts. The complete frame-off restoration process has breathed new life into this vintage gem, making it an ideal addition to any collection or a standout on the show circuit.

Whether you're a fan of classic SUVs or a seasoned collector, this Teal Green beauty is a rare find. Immaculate in every detail, it offers a glimpse into the past while providing a timeless driving experience.

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 1971 Chevrolet K-5 Blazer. With its complete frame-off restoration, remarkable Teal Green exterior, and impeccable attention to detail, it is a true automotive masterpiece that embodies the spirit of classic American muscle.

This awesome vehicle will be sold at the UPPER MIDWEST CLASSIC CAR AUCTION- JULY 15TH @ 9AM CT Sale in Glencoe, Minnesota. To consign your vehicle contact JOSH SETTLES at (317) 710-7909 or email Josh at josh.s@freijeauctioneers.com

