Fully vaccinated Canadians can avoid border quarantine soon

  • Joel Gardiner, left, embraces his new bride Mandi Gardiner as officiant Brooke Bakogeorge steps away after marrying the couple at the arch separating the U.S. from Canada at Peace Arch Historical State Park Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Gardiner, of Canada, walked across the border at the park into the U.S. earlier in the day to wed his American sweetheart. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020, but Canadians have been allowed to walk over a ditch into the U.S. park and weddings have become routine there. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Canadian residents Philip Owira, right, and Katherine Nichol walk with their baby across a small ditch from Canada into Peace Arch Historical State Park to visit a friend there, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020, but Canadians have been allowed to walk over the ditch into the U.S. park. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 / 2

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Border Closure

Joel Gardiner, left, embraces his new bride Mandi Gardiner as officiant Brooke Bakogeorge steps away after marrying the couple at the arch separating the U.S. from Canada at Peace Arch Historical State Park Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Gardiner, of Canada, walked across the border at the park into the U.S. earlier in the day to wed his American sweetheart. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020, but Canadians have been allowed to walk over a ditch into the U.S. park and weddings have become routine there. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
ROB GILLIES
·2 min read

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health minister said Wednesday that fully vaccinated Canadian citizens who test negative for COVID-19 will soon be exempt from two weeks quarantine when returning to the country.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects that to happen in early July.

And Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said she would like to see 75% of eligible Canada residents fully vaccinated before advising that border restrictions be loosened for tourists and business travelers who aren’t citizens or permanent residents.

The Canadian government expects to have enough vaccine delivered for 80% of eligible Canadians to be fully vaccinated by the end of July.

The border between Canada and the U.S. remains closed to all non essential travel. The restrictions were announced in March, 2020 in the early months of the pandemic and have been extended every month since.

There are growing calls in the U.S. to open the Canada-U.S. border for non essential travel like tourism, but just 10% of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated now.

The U.S. only allowed for the export of Pfizer vaccines in early May. Canada will get its first shipment of Moderna vaccines from the U.S. next week and 7 million Moderna doses this month. Canada has largely been getting vaccines from Europe until Pfizer exports from the U.S. began arriving in May.

About 70% of eligible Canadians have had at least one dose of vaccine and second doses are ramping up this month and next.

The government also expects in early July to eliminate the need for fully vaccinated Canadians air travelers to spend three days quarantining in an authorized hotel upon arriving in the country. Travelers will also have to be fully vaccinated 14 days or more prior to the arrival.

Currently, air travelers are required to spend three days in quarantine at a hotel at their expense on arrival and then complete their two weeks of self-isolation.

Air travelers will still be required to take a COVID-19 test before arriving as well as on arrival, and remain in isolation until the second test comes back negative.

“As the prime minister has said we will take a phased approach towards adjusting current border measures with the health and safety of Canadians being our first priority,” Hajdu said.

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden Revokes Trump’s TikTok Ban

    President Joe Biden is set to revoke former President Donald Trump’s executive orders banning TikTok and other popular Chinese apps over concerns they’re doubling as spy tools for China’s communist government, according to multiple reports. The Biden Administration will replace Trump’s orders with a new executive order that, according to The Washington Post, “will create a process to scrutinize whether apps controlled by a foreign adversary present risk to U.S. national security and the security

  • Canada to unveil measures soon to ease U.S. border curbs for fully vaccinated

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under pressure to lift COVID-19-related restrictions along the U.S. border, said on Tuesday that Ottawa would disclose in coming weeks how some measures could be relaxed for fully vaccinated people. "In the weeks to come, we will have more to say about the measures that we could relax for people who have had two doses," Trudeau told reporters. "Easing of restrictions will be focused on Canadians who are fully vaccinated."

  • Speed up your home's Wi-Fi with this genius mesh router — it's nearly 40 percent off at Amazon

    Say goodbye to dead zones with this early Prime Day deal.

  • Thousands of nurses strike in New Zealand

    The strike action came after the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) rejected a 1.4% pay hike proposed by the District Health Board earlier this week. The government says the nurses' demands amounted to a 17% increase that it can't afford, but pledged to continue negotiations.Thousands of nurses marched on the streets holding placards, while others gathered at parks and outside hospitals around the country. Nurses have complained of being underpaid and burnt out, with conditions worsening with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.All non-urgent surgeries and outpatient clinics were cancelled.

  • No. 1 Djokovic, 13-time French champ Nadal to meet in semis

    Novak Djokovic wheeled toward his guest box in a nearly empty Court Philippe Chatrier as midnight neared and let out one yell, two yells, three, four. Once two points from a straight-set victory and seemingly well on his way to a French Open semifinal showdown against Rafael Nadal, Djokovic had to deal with so much that went awry: consecutive unforced errors that gave away a tiebreaker; a 21 1/2-minute delay while spectators left because of a COVID-19 curfew; a face-down tumble that drew blood from his left palm. Now comes a semifinal Friday against a familiar foe in a rematch of last year's Roland Garros final, but a round earlier: Nadal, who is 105-2 in the clay-court tournament.

  • Queen Elizabeth Is Given a New Rose Named in Honor of Prince Philip

    The Royal Horticultural Society bred a new rose in honor of what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday.

  • Letters to the Editor: The problem isn't Venice's homeless residents. It's L.A. leaders like Mike Bonin

    Readers who live in and around coastal neighborhoods hit hard by homelessness lash out at Los Angeles' leaders, especially City Councilman Mike Bonin.

  • Why you should care that Idaho lieutenant governor wants task force records kept secret

    It’s important that reporters have the ability to verify information from the government and help the public hold it accountable, writes opinion editor Scott McIntosh.

  • 2 years ago, a Saudi princess was kidnapped and jailed without charge. Her family say they're being stonewalled, and are urging Biden to step in.

    Princess Basmah was kidnapped and imprisoned in February 2019. She tried begging her cousin, Crown Prince Mohammed, for mercy, but was ignored.

  • Fully vaccinated travellers: Canada 'considering' eliminating hotel and 14-day quarantine

    Canada's Minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, announced Wednesday that the federal government is looking to loosen border restrictions, moving towards changes in early July. "What is currently being considered as the first step in this approach is to allow fully vaccinated individuals currently permitted to enter Canada to do so without the requirement to stay in government-authorized accommodations," Hajdu said.

  • Gonzaga commit Chet Holmgren named Gatorade National Player of the Year

    Holmgren beat out players like Jaden Hardy, Jabari Smith Jr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the top honor on Wednesday.

  • Malaysia, Taiwan say deliveries of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed

    Malaysia and Taiwan are expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Thailand to be delayed, officials said this week, the latest countries to report a holdup with orders from the Thai plant. The delay comes amid concerns over AstraZeneca's distribution plans in Southeast Asia, which depends on 200 million doses made by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand's king that is making vaccines for the first time.

  • RHOBH : Erika Girardi Reveals to Costars That She's Divorcing Tom - 'This Will Be Tough'

    Erika Girardi filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November after 21 years of marriage

  • State Department eases travel advisories for dozens of countries

    The State Department on Tuesday slightly eased the severity of travel advisories for dozens of countries.Why it matters: The agency is still recommending that Americans avoid international travel to these countries due to serious risks associated with the pandemic, in its second-highest warning level. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But the easing of restrictions comes as more Americans are getting vaccinated, returning to daily life and itching to trav

  • Sneaky baby fake cries to trick Dad into staying home with her: ‘Wait for this phony’

    "She thinks she's slick!"

  • Nicola Sturgeon: Plans to give Covid vaccines to children being drawn up

    Planning has started on a vaccine rollout programme for children aged 12 and over, Nicola Sturgeon said as she faced demands for children to get jabs before the new school year starts in August. The First Minister said her government would act "as quickly as possible" on forthcoming advice from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on whether it should begin vaccinating children. In a statement at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon acknowledged that giving children Covid jabs could

  • COVID-19 in Canada: Manitoba introduces proof of vaccine card for quarantine exemption

    Manitoba will be moving forward with proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards, which will allow fully vaccinated Manitobans to be exempt from the 14-day quarantine when travelling within Canada.

  • 'Ring of fire' eclipse to sweep across Earth

    A large swathe of the Northern Hemisphere is about to enjoy a so-called annular solar eclipse.

  • Receiver John Brown set to assume leadership role for Vegas

    John Brown believes he's the answer to fill the wide receiver void of the Las Vegas Raiders after Nelson Algholor bolted for New England during the offseason via free agency. Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock seemingly agreed, adding the seven-year NFL veteran to the roster in March. Brown’s tale of the tape reveals 320 receptions for 4,478 yards and 31 touchdowns after spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, one campaign with the Baltimore Ravens, and the last two with the Buffalo Bills.

  • US considers preparing for airstrikes to support Afghan forces if there's a risk of the Taliban taking over Kabul, report says

    The discussions echo concerns that Afghan forces will struggle to contain the Taliban once US ground forces are withdrawn on September 11.