Royal Caribbean will be 'first' to offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Royal Caribbean's newest ship "Odyssey of the Seas" is set to debut in May with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over the age of 16 vaccinated.

"In conjunction with Israel’s health and tourism authorities, Royal Caribbean will be the first to offer fully vaccinated sailings, where both crew and guests above the age of 16 will be vaccinated against COVID-19," the cruise line said in a statement posted to its website.

Israel has not yet opened vaccination appointments to residents aged 16 and under, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Costa Cruises have all said they intend to vaccinate crew members on their vessels, but a fully vaccinated cruise is a newer commitment.

Originally supposed to sail in Rome before heading to Florida in November, the new ship's debut in Israel marks the first time that the cruise line will have sailings departing from the country, according to Royal Caribbean.

"The current situation throughout Europe is still uncertain, and Israel has been praised for their effective COVID-19 management by global experts and communities, and thus is well-placed to resume cruise operations," Lyan Sierra-Caro, spokesperson for Royal Caribbean International, told USA TODAY.

Royal Caribbean&#x002019;s newest ship, The Odyssey of the Seas, is pictured here near the Meyer Werft shipyard located in Papenburg, Germany in January 2021.
Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, The Odyssey of the Seas, is pictured here near the Meyer Werft shipyard located in Papenburg, Germany in January 2021.

Carnival, Disney Cruise Line: Cancel sailings until June; Holland America, Princess scrap Canadian cruises

Congress urges Canada: Reevaluate banning cruises until 2022

The cruises, ranging from three-night to seven-night, round-trip voyages visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus, will be offered to Israelis only and will depart from Haifa, Israel.

"Sailing from Israel is an opportunity we have had our sights on for quite some time," Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate the government of Israel for their collaboration and confidence in us."

While some of the cruise destinationshave taken shape, details on what proof of vaccination will look like for passengers are still being deliberated.

"We are still working with the local health authorities on what this will look like and will have more details shortly," Sierra-Caro said, noting that they are also working with Israeli authorities on other details – including whether the type of vaccine received matters or not.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that he is proud Israel will be launching the Odyssey of the Sea thanks to the country's purchase of "millions of vaccines."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Royal Caribbean to offer 'fully vaccinated' sailing on new cruise ship

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruises in 2021 Will Be Shorter Than Ever Before

    Many new cruise offerings will last a week or less — but these short itineraries won't skimp on the sights. Here are the 2021 cruise trips you need to know.

  • Several cruise trips have already been cancelled this year. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • As pandemic eases elsewhere, some Caribbean states face worst outbreaks yet

    In Jamaica, which won praise for containing its coronavirus outbreak last year, patients now overflow into corridors on chairs and stretchers in some hospitals, prompting the Caribbean nation to open three emergency field hospitals. While global new infections start to decline, a handful of countries across the Caribbean, including the larger islands of Jamaica and Cuba, are suffering their worst outbreaks since the start of the pandemic following social gatherings over year-end, quarantine violations by visitors and growing complacency. The number of total confirmed cases has almost doubled in the first two months of the year in Jamaica.

  • Trump reportedly quietly got his COVID-19 vaccine in January

    Former President Donald Trump never ended up getting his COVID-19 vaccine publicly before he left office — but he reportedly did so off camera. At the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, Trump encouraged supporters to get their COVID-19 vaccine, renewing questions over whether the former president has done so himself. Numerous officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence, got vaccinated on live television as part of an effort to demonstrate to Americans that it's safe. Trump never did so. But The New York Times' Maggie Haberman on Monday reported that according to an adviser, Trump actually did get vaccinated at the White House in January, as did former first lady Melania Trump, even though they didn't say so publicly at the time. The report was confirmed by CNN and Axios. The Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian noted it was "noteworthy that the former president didn't do this publicly to boost public confidence in the vaccine." Trump yesterday, at CPAC, said for the first time that "everyone" should get the coronavirus vaccine developed while he was in office. An adviser tells me both Trump and Melania Trump got vaccinated at the White House in January. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 1, 2021 In December, then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Trump had a "medical reason" for not getting the vaccine yet, as he "received monoclonal antibodies" when he had COVID-19, "and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, 'Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.'" CNN's Betsy Klein notes the White House had repeatedly declined to comment when asked if Trump had gotten the vaccine or intended to do so, even "as recently as January 18." After Trump's CPAC speech, The Washington Post's Aaron Blake flagged his comments encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated as "perhaps the most significant thing he said," noting this was "something he avoided forcefully advocating for when he actually commanded the most powerful office in the world." More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureTrump still has the Republican Party by the throatMost awkward awards show ever?

  • Ivory Coast citizens become first in world to receive Covid vaccines under Covax initiative

    Some 504,000 Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs arrived in Abidjan on Friday

  • New Orleans Archdiocese Asks Catholics to Avoid Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

    The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is asking Catholics to avoid the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which it says is “morally compromised” by its “extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.” In a statement on Friday, the archdiocese noted that while deciding whether to receive the vaccine is an individual choice, that “the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.” While a number of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have used cells originally derived from an aborted fetus in the 1970s, the archdiocese argues that Johnson & Johnson “extensive use” is worse than that of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which used the cells lines only to test their vaccines, according to Religion News Service. This makes the “connection to abortion … extremely remote,” in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the statement argues, recommending that Catholics choose one of those instead, if provided a choice. While the archdiocese claims the decision is in line with guidance from the Vatican, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Catholic Bioethics Center, none of the three have issued statements denouncing the new vaccine. In December, the Vatican issued general guidelines regarding vaccines in which the Holy See said it was “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive shots that used the HEK293 cells for research. While the HEK293 cells are reportedly originated from an aborted fetus from the 1970s, ethicists have said that the cells and similar cell lines are clones and not the original fetal tissue. The Vatican has made the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for all Vatican City residents. Pope Francis reportedly received the shot in January. The Archdiocese of New Orleans’ statement comes after leaders of the USCCB and leaders from other religious organizations sent a letter to the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last spring regarding ethical concerns over the COVID-19 vaccines. “We are aware that, among the dozens of vaccines currently in development, some are being produced using old cell lines that were created from the cells of aborted babies,” the letter read. “For example, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a substantial contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is working on a vaccine that is being produced using one of these ethically problematic cell lines.” However, a USCCB memo written by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine, and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, who chairs the organization’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, argued that the vaccines are moral.

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Kaley Cuoco celebrates Golden Globes loss with pizza, champagne on her kitchen floor

    Kaley Cuoco celebrated her Golden Globes loss to "Schitt's Creek"'s Catherine O'Hara with a hilarious Instagram post on Sunday.

  • Danger or delight? Uphill battle for Brazil's huge jackfruit

    On the morning of Feb. 10, a cyclist chugged his way up the curves of Rio de Janeiro’s most popular sport cycling road. Now it was no longer urban legend, and that was potential trouble for Marisa Furtado and Pedro Lobão, a couple who have taken up the challenge of rehabilitating the fruit’s public image. Historically, it has been consumed more by the poor or enslaved; in barbecue-mad Brazil, the idea of fruit substituting for meat is viewed with suspicion.

  • The Latest: First US J&J vaccine doses shipping Sunday night

    The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded. The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

  • Jason Sudeikis’s Hoodie at the 2021 Golden Globes Has Everyone Talking

    Everyone wants to know where to buy this hoodie.

  • The Real Reason Elon Musk Could Become The World's First Trillionaire

    Elon Musk has climbed the ranks of uber-wealthy faster than anyone before him, and thanks to his genius and ambition, he could even become the first-ever trillionaire

  • Gal Gadot Is Pregnant with Her Third Child

    "Here we go again ❤," wrote Gadot on Instagram, confirming the baby news.

  • Gal Gadot Wears Tiffany & Co to Present at the Golden Globes

    Gal Gadot nods to her fictional counterpart, Diana Prince, who wore Tiffany & Co. in Wonder Woman 1984.

  • SNL’s ‘Murder Show’ Sketch Feels Like A Personal Attack

    If you're a true crime junkie, you'll love this 'SNL' skit.

  • J&J's coronavirus shot could dramatically accelerate the US vaccine rollout. Here's your new vaccination timeline.

    The nation could now distribute 500 million doses by the end of June - enough to vaccinate all of its adult population.

  • You Can Try McDonald's' New Crispy Chicken Sandwich For Free All This Week

    We've got the code!

  • Royal Caribbean Stock Is Up Almost 400%, but Does It Deserve to Be?

    All cruise ship operators are riding a wave of optimism higher, but none more so than Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), whose shares have risen nearly 400% from the lows they hit last March. As of this writing, Royal Caribbean stock is rising to heights not seen in almost a year as the prospects for a recovery look better than they ever have since the pandemic shut down travel around the globe. Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is agreeable to eventually reducing travel restrictions, it remains noncommittal, so there is still no timetable for cruise ships to begin sailing again.

  • This Designer Is Begging You to Stop With the All White Kitchens

    Hear him out....

  • NHL exec predicts Jack Eichel will be traded to Rangers

    Jack Eichel is one of the biggest names expected to be available via trade, and one NHL executive thinks the 24-year-old is going to wind up with the Rangers.