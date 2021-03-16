‘Fully vaccinated’ hugs: The many benefits of embracing loved ones

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new coronavirus guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated. Those guidelines included being able to meet with “unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said these recommendations are a first step to returning to normal activities like hugging grandparents and grandchildren. Tiffany Field, director of the Touch Research Institute at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, explained the many benefits that come along with those “fully vaccinated” hugs.

Video Transcript

- Mom! Come here. Let me hug you.

- Oh, I love you. I love you.

JOE BIDEN: We are fundamentally a people who want to be with others to talk, to laugh, to hug, to hold one another. But this virus has kept us apart.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Who is that, Trex? Who is that?

- It's Nana.

- The benefits of hugging are really amazing. They not only include the emotional benefit of feeling close to someone and feeling love for someone, but also, it's very good for physical health. What happens is the moving in the skin as you provide the pressure when you're hugging stimulates pressure receptors under the skin. And what that does is slow down the nervous system so you have less stress hormone being released. And when you have less stress hormone, you save your natural killer cells. And they kill viral cells, bacterial cells, and cancer cells.

There's a study that showed when a couple are together in the laboratory, and they hug each other before they have a stressful test, like a math test, they do much better. And they have less stress hormone-- it's called cortisol-- being released. So that's a psychological benefit. You're less stressed.

You're also less depressed. You feel less anxiety. The physical benefits of hugging are amazing. So what happens is this whole chain of physiological biochemical events. For example, there is an increase in serotonin, which is the body's natural antidepressant and anti-pain neurotransmitter in the brain. There is an increase in oxytocin, which is called the love hormone. And when you get hugged or when you get a back rub, something like a hug, you have better sleep. And when you have better sleep, there is less substance P, with capital P, being emitted. And substance P causes pain.

During this pandemic, we had a survey that showed some 60% were feeling touch-deprived, and only 20% were living alone. So that suggests that 40% were living with someone else, and they still felt touch-deprived. And of course, we know social distancing doesn't really allow us to have hugging. And so people were reporting that they were feeling stressed and depressed and not sleeping well and so forth.

And the one thing that seemed to be saving them was exercise. And it's sort of understandable, because exercise also stimulates pressure receptors under the skin just like hugging does. One of the things people are doing is buying these weighted blankets to sleep under. And those are good because they provide pressure for your skin.

When you think about it, if you're just walking around the room, you're stimulating pressure receptors in your feet. If you're washing your hands, you're stimulating pressure receptors in your hands. So that's what I tell people they need to do until they can hug each other.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Experts Explain Why You Aren’t ‘Fully’ Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Right After Your Final Dose

    Building strong immunity takes more time than you might think.

  • I got the COVID-19 vaccine. What can I safely do?

    The CDC issued new guidance for those who have the Covid-19 vaccine. NBC News’ Dr. John Torres explains the updated rules and precautions fully vaccinated people should be taking.

  • The Phase 3 clinical trials for the multiple COVID-19 vaccines have been 'overwhelmingly positive': Doctor

    Infectious Disease physician at Washington University School of Medicine and the John Cochran VA Medical Center, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates and when Americans can expect the rate of rollout to increase.

  • Here’s why investors should buy tech SPACs in 2021

    Zachary Tarica, The Forest Road Company CEO of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II COO joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down how the SPAC market is faring amid the pandemic.

  • WATCH: Kara Lawson adds to an impressive resume as Duke head coach

    Former Celtics assistant Kara Lawson continues to spread her wings.

  • Chris Paul

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 16

  • Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams indicates he's retiring

    Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he's retiring from football. Williams opened an Instagram post by referencing the uniform number he wore with the Green Bay Packers and saying that “No. 38 is clocking out at 38!” He then proceeded to thank his family members and each of the NFL organizations he played for during his career.

  • It’s Time to Rectify Our School-Closing Mistake

    Just over one year ago, on March 12, 2020, the children of Ohio were the first in the nation to be sent home from shuttered schools because of COVID-19. Within two weeks, every other state had followed Ohio’s lead. Given how little we knew about the virus then, most people believed closing schools was the safest decision. But a year later the evidence says something entirely different: Closing schools was a mistake. The high costs of closing schools are indisputable. Surveys of parents and teachers, as well as projections and trends in test scores, indicate that students are far behind in their learning, and that achievement gaps are growing. Economic estimates predict that students will lose $12,000–$15,000 in lifetime earnings for every month schools remain closed, and related U.S. GDP losses are forecast to run into the tens of trillions of dollars. Even more important costs cannot be measured in dollars or test scores. The social isolation that students have struggled with in this “new normal” has led to widespread increases in child anxiety and depression, punctuated by tragic rises in adolescent mental-health emergencies and suicides. These costs are a strain for most students, and almost inconceivable for the very youngest, who may struggle to remember life without them. Had blanket school closings been absolutely necessary to control COVID-19, their costs could be justified in retrospect. But we know now that they weren’t absolutely necessary. Children are roughly half as susceptible to COVID-19 as adults, and are far less likely to experience severe symptoms or increase transmission among adults. CDC data indicate that school-aged children make up under 10 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 0.08 percent of COVID-19 deaths, despite accounting for 23 percent of the population. And study after study shows that, when basic mitigation strategies are followed, in-school transmission is exceptionally rare. Even for those who don’t trust the research, evidence that universal school closures could have been avoided is in plain sight. Data from my recently launched Return to Learn Tracker, which monitors over 8,500 school districts, show that thousands of districts have been fully in-person since November 2020. In fact, many districts stayed open when COVID-19 caseloads were three to six times last spring’s highs. Yet even under the watchful eye of school-district leaders, researchers, and the media, accounts of increased transmission in these districts haven’t materialized. Closing schools last spring should be identified as the mistake it was. It was a reasonable step to take at the time, because of the uncertainty we then had about the lethality, transmission, and best practices for mitigation of the virus. But we must name it a mistake now, because, in too many places, reopening decisions remain rooted in a conviction born last spring that universal closures are the only truly safe option. And until leaders with the gravitas to challenge that conviction do so, too many reopening decisions will remain grounded in the past. This problem is rooted in what social psychologists call “motivated reasoning,” whereby we give more weight to evidence supporting our views and discount that which challenges our priors. Faulty “motivated reasoning” is amplified by the political polarization that has characterized reactions to the COVID pandemic since last summer, so for many on the left, President Trump’s repeated, ham-fisted demands that schools reopen immediately last summer only cemented the belief that in-person learning is unsafe. Indeed, the partisan divide over school reopening in opinion polls is just as stark in districts’ actual offerings. Four times as many districts in counties that voted for Biden (21 percent) as districts in counties that voted for Trump (5 percent) continue to keep all their schools fully remote. Changing perceptions and decisions in those blue districts will require strong Democratic leadership, particularly from President Biden. But so far, that leadership has been inconsistent. Biden’s December promise to get a “majority” of schools reopened in his first 100 days was a strong start, but the administration faltered in following through. In February, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dialed back the pledge, saying the goal was now to have “more than 50 percent” of schools open for “some teaching in classrooms, at least once a week.” A week later, President Biden said he hoped to be “close” to reopening K–8 schools by April 30, “many of them five days a week.” Biden must lead with conviction and take advantage of the strong tailwinds right now — falling case rates, a trend toward reopening schools, and mounting evidence on how to do so safely — to challenge outdated beliefs about the risks of in-person learning. Vague hopes of being “close” to reopening won’t get the job done. The president needs to unequivocally set the expectation that all students be given the opportunity to attend school in person by the end of April. The science and evidence are clear: Closing schools last year was a reasonable reaction to an impossible set of circumstances, but it was a mistake, and that mistake will stay with us until we admit it. In March 2021, we need the leadership to act on what we now know, and to deliver the option for every student to safely resume in-person learning this year.

  • The CDC Just Gave This New Warning About Your Second COVID Shot

    An ever-increasing number of Americans are getting vaccinated every day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 39 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, another 33 million have received their first shot, and the rest of the country is still waiting patiently for May when President Joe Biden says there will be enough vaccines for all U.S. adults. Now that so many more people are close to being fully vaccinated, the CDC released a new warning on March 16 for everyone reaching the second stage of their vaccination journey. Read on to find out what they're telling you to be prepared for with your second shot, and for more on the latest vaccine news, see why doctors say Don’t Do This 2 Hours Before or After Your Vaccine. The CDC is warning that vaccine side effects might hit you harder the second time around. In its updated advice, the CDC warns patients that when it comes to the COVID vaccine, “side effects after your second shot may be more intense than the ones you experienced after your first shot.”This supports a study from the U.K. of 40,000 subjects, 12,000 of whom had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. After the first shot, 37 percent of recipients reported local side effects, including pain or swelling near the site of the injection, and 12 percent reported at least one whole-body side effect in the days following their shot. After the second dose, these numbers rose to 45 percent and 22 percent respectively. And for more on how the vaccine may affect you, check out If You're Over 65, the CDC Says to Expect This After Your COVID Vaccine. Side effects are a sign the vaccine is working. The CDC's new warning also states that "side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection."As Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute, explains, when your body is introduced to a new virus in the form of a messenger RNA vaccine, like the Pfizer or Moderna jabs, “the cells start making a spike protein, so your body thinks your muscle cells are massively infected with the coronavirus. Because of this, your body will try to fight off the simulated infection in the cells. That’s what causes some of the inflammation that people experience.” As your immune system kicks in to fight off what it thinks is an “infection” and generate antibodies very fast, Stappenbeck says “that’s what can cause sore arms, fevers or muscle aches–your innate immune system going kind of crazy.” And for more COVID news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. And they're stronger after the second shot because you're building immunity. Because the first dose has trained your immune system to recognize the new infection, when you receive your second dose, your body is primed to respond more aggressively and fight off the infection.Bill Moss, MD, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, recently told Today that "the second dose is really like a booster dose. The immune system is seeing the vaccine for the first time with the first dose and is reacting to that." He added, "So when the body's immune system sees [the vaccine] a second time, there are more cells and there's a more intense immune response, resulting in those side effects." As for what it means if you don't have this experience, check out This Is What It Means If You Have No Vaccine Side Effects, Doctors Say. Most side effects are easily predictable and go away quickly. As the CDC explains, this immune response most commonly manifests at the actual injection site as pain, redness, or swelling. It can also present throughout the rest of the body with side effects like tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.Most of these vaccine side effects can be dealt with by staying cool and well-hydrated, applying a cool wet cloth to the affected area, or using over the counter pain relievers. However, it is not recommended by the CDC that you take pain relievers or antihistamines before your appointment preventatively because “it is not known how these medications may affect how well the vaccine works." However, the agency adds, "if you take these medications regularly for other reasons, you should keep taking them before you get vaccinated."The CDC also notes that your side effects "should go away within a few days," but if that's not the case, call your doctor. And for more on what you shouldn't be doing even after your second shot, check out Dr. Fauci Just Said to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated.

  • Learning Apps Have Boomed in the Pandemic. Now Comes the Real Test.

    After a tough year of toggling between remote and in-person schooling, many students, teachers and their families feel burned out from pandemic learning. But companies that market digital learning tools to schools are enjoying a coronavirus windfall. Venture and equity financing for education technology startups has more than doubled, surging to $12.58 billion worldwide last year from $4.81 billion in 2019, according to a report from CB Insights, a firm that tracks startups and venture capital. During the same period, the number of laptops and tablets shipped to U.S. primary and secondary schools nearly doubled to 26.7 million, from 14 million, according to data from Futuresource Consulting, a market research company in Britain. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We’ve seen a real explosion in demand,” said Michael Boreham, a senior market analyst at Futuresource. “It’s been a massive, massive sea change out of necessity.” But as more districts reopen for in-person instruction, the billions of dollars that schools and venture capitalists have sunk into education technology are about to get tested. Some remote learning services, like videoconferencing, may see their student audiences plummet. “There’s definitely going to be a shakeout over the next year,” said Matthew Gross, chief executive of Newsela, a popular reading lesson app for schools. “I’ve been calling it ‘The Great Ed Tech Crunch.’” Yet even if the ed-tech market contracts, industry executives say there is no turning back. The pandemic has accelerated the spread of laptops and learning apps in schools, they say, normalizing digital education tools for millions of teachers, students and their families. “This has sped the adoption of technology in education by easily five to 10 years,” said Michael Chasen, a veteran ed-tech entrepreneur who in 1997 co-founded Blackboard, now one of the largest learning management systems for schools and colleges. “You can’t train hundreds of thousands of teachers and millions of students in online education and not expect there to be profound effects.” Tech evangelists have long predicted that computers would transform education. The future of learning, many promised, involved apps powered by artificial intelligence that would adjust lessons to children’s abilities faster and more precisely than their human teachers ever could. That robotic teaching revolution has been slow in coming, in part because very few learning apps have shown they significantly improve students’ outcomes. Instead, during the pandemic, many schools simply turned to digital tools like videoconferencing to transfer traditional practices and schedules online. Critics say that push to replicate the school day for remote students has only exacerbated disparities for many children facing pandemic challenges at home. “We will never again in our lifetime see a more powerful demonstration of the conservatism of educational systems,” said Justin Reich, an assistant professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies online learning and recently wrote the book “Failure to Disrupt: Why Technology Alone Can’t Transform Education.” Apps that enable online interactions between teachers and students are reporting extraordinary growth, and investors have followed. Among the biggest deals, CB Insights said: Zuoyebang, a Chinese ed-tech giant that offers live online lessons and homework help for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, raised a total of $2.35 billion last year from investors including Alibaba and Sequoia Capital China. Yuanfudao, another Chinese tutoring startup, raised a total of $3.5 billion from investors like Tencent. And Kahoot, a quiz app from Norway used by millions of teachers, recently raised about $215 million from SoftBank. In the United States, some of the largest recent ed-tech deals involved startups that help educators give and grade assignments, lead lessons or hold class discussions online. Among them are Newsela and Nearpod, an app that many teachers use to create live interactive video lessons or take students on virtual field trips. “Especially in K-12, so much of learning is sparked through dialogue between teachers and students,” said Jennifer Carolan, a partner at Reach Capital, a venture capital firm focused on education that has invested in Nearpod and Newsela. “We are excited about these products that are really extending the capabilities of the classroom teachers.” A number of ed-tech startups reporting record growth had sizable school audiences before the pandemic. Then last spring, as school districts switched to remote learning, many education apps hit on a common pandemic growth strategy: They temporarily made their premium services free to teachers for the rest of the school year. “What unfolded from there was massive adoption,” said Tory Patterson, a managing director at Owl Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in education startups like Newsela. Once the school year ended, he said, ed-tech startups began trying to convert school districts into paying customers, and “we saw pretty broad-based uptake of those offers.” By the end of December, schools were paying for 11 million student accounts on Newsela, an increase of about 87% from 2019. Last month, the startup announced that it had raised $100 million. Now Newsela is valued at $1 billion, a milestone that may be common among consumer apps like Instacart and Deliveroo but is still relatively rare for education apps aimed at U.S. public schools. Nearpod also reported exponential growth. After making the video lesson app free, the startup saw its user base surge to 1.2 million teachers at the end of last year — a fivefold jump over 2019. Last month, Nearpod announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Renaissance, a company that sells academic assessment software to schools, for $650 million. Some consumer tech giants that provided free services to schools also reaped benefits, gaining audience share and getting millions of students accustomed to using their product. For instance, the worldwide audience for Google Classroom, Google’s free class assignment and grading app, has skyrocketed to more than 150 million students and educators, up from 40 million early last year. And Zoom Video Communications says it has provided free services during the pandemic to more than 125,000 schools in 25 countries. But whether tools that teachers have come to rely on for remote learning can maintain their popularity will hinge on how useful the apps are in the classroom. Newsela, for one, has gained a devoted following among educators for its flexibility. The app lets them choose topical news articles or short stories for class discussion, with different versions of the text depending on a student’s reading level. Gross, Newsela’s chief executive, said the app also provided quick feedback to teachers on each child’s progress, alerting them to students who might need attention whether they are online or in the classroom. “Teachers are starting to realize which tools are really built for both a physical and a remote classroom,” Gross said, “that work equally well in both settings.” Nearpod, the video lesson app, also expects to maintain traction in schools, said Pep Carrera, the startup’s chief executive. During the pandemic, educators like Nesi Harold, an eighth-grade science teacher in the Houston area, have used features on the app to poll students, create quizzes or ask students to use a drawing tool to sketch the solar system — digital tools that work for both live classroom and remote instruction. “It allows me to broadcast the lesson to all of my learners, no matter where they are,” said Harold, who simultaneously teaches in-person and remote students. Her one complaint: She cannot store more than a few lessons at a time on Nearpod because her school has not bought a license. “It’s still pricey,” she said. The future in education is less clear for enterprise services, like Zoom, that were designed for business use and adopted by schools out of pandemic necessity. In an email, Kelly Steckelberg, Zoom’s chief financial officer, said she expected educational institutions would invest in “new ways to virtually communicate” beyond remote teaching — such as using Zoom for PTA meetings, school board meetings and parent-teacher conferences. Chasen, the ed-tech entrepreneur, is counting on it. He recently founded Class Technologies, a startup that offers online course management tools — like attendance-taking and grading features — for educators and corporate trainers holding live classes on Zoom. The company has raised $46 million from investors including Bill Tai, one of the earliest backers of Zoom. “I’m not coming up with some new, advanced AI methodology,” Chasen said of his new app for video classrooms. “You know what teachers needed? They needed the ability to hand out work in class, give a quiz and grade it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tiger Woods back at home after rollover crash

    "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day," the 45-year-old golfing legend said.

  • A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House

    There is Major breaking news: President Joe Biden’s wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse. Biden, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said that his dog Major, who had been involved in a biting incident at the White House, was “a sweet dog.” Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.”

  • Mohamed Elneny says he would be happy to sign new Arsenal contract

    The 28-year-old midfielder has rekindled his career at the Emirates Stadium.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Kids ‘Definitely Want Them to Work Things Out’ Amid Split Rumors (Source)

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's kids hope their parents can work things out after they've spent the last four years as a blended family

  • “Never” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine, Say Experts

    After you've been vaccinated against COVID-19, it'll be tempting to shake off the last year and return to pre-pandemic routine. But there is one thing experts say you must keep doing: Wearing a mask. Never forget one. The CDC released its first guidelines for fully vaccinated people last week. They say it's OK for fully vaccinated people to socialize with other fully vaccinated people at home. But, the agency emphasizes, fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask and practice social distancing when they're in public. Read on to find out why, and to ensure your health, remember: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine.This is why you "must" wear your mask after vaccinationThe primary concern: It's still unclear whether the vaccine only prevents COVID-19 symptoms, or if it prevents you from carrying the virus and transmitting it to others as well. Therefore, "you should wear a mask" after you've been vaccinated, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, last week. "Recent data are indicating that the level of virus in your nasal pharynx, if you're vaccinated, is extremely low," he added. "And I think a couple of months from now, I might modify that statement and say it would be extremely unusual that you transmitted. But right now, just to be careful, wear a mask."RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetMask-wearing here to stay, for nowExperts also emphasize that "fully vaccinated" means two weeks after your Johnson&Johnson shot, or second Pfizer or Moderna dose. It takes time for antibodies to develop.Fauci and other health experts have said that it may be necessary to wear masks for the rest of this year, or until 75 to 80 percent of Americans are vaccinated and "herd immunity" is reached."People say, 'When is it going to get back to normal and I don't have to wear my mask anymore?'" emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen said on CNN this week. "That's not the right way to think about this. We want our businesses to come back. We want our churches to be open for in-person service and our schools open for in-person learning. We need masks to do that."In a March 3 interview with NPR, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky acknowledged the reality of pandemic fatigue. "We are all exhausted," she said. But the rollout of vaccines means "there is a vision, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Now is not the time to stop wearing a mask."RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciHow to survive this pandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Kate Middleton Keeps It Chic with a Camel Coat and Suede Mini Bag in East London

    The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, visited a local ambulance center.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspect charged with 8 counts of murder after deadly rampage

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • Chip Gaines recalls scary moment with son when he realized price of fame

    “It was a bit of a sad moment where I realized that fame had sort of overwhelmed and taken over my entire life.”