Fully vaccinated Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham revealed on Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Republican lawmaker said he's experiencing mild symptoms akin to a "sinus infection," as he indicated that he will quarantine for the next 10 days.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated," Graham, 66, said in a statement. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days."

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," he added. "My symptoms would be far worse.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted infections among fully vaccinated people, called breakthrough cases, are to be expected.

"COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19," the CDC states on its website.

Over the last two weeks, the United States has seen a 149% increase in positive cases with an 86% jump in hospitalizations and a 14% uptick in deaths. The upward trend in virus positives has spurred a resurgence in mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 protocols throughout the country. Much of the outbreak has been centered in states such as Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Roughly 49% of people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, while 57% have been given at least one dose, according to data compiled by the New York Times. On Monday, the country reached a milestone as 70% of the adult population were given both shots.

Tags: News, Lindsey Graham, Coronavirus, Vaccination, Congress

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Fully vaccinated Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19