Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask during an airline flight after taking off from Atlanta. On Friday, April 2, 20201, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
CANDICE CHOI
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.

Previously, the agency had cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people, but noted that it would update its guidance as more people got vaccinated and evidence mounted about the protection the shots provide.

”Every day you get more data, and you change your guidance based on the existing data," said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska's College of Public Health.

Khan said the update reinforces the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, and is another incentive for people to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, nearly 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

The new guidance says:

— Fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining. People should still wear a mask, socially distance and avoid crowds, the agency says.

For international travel, the agency says vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before leaving, though some destinations may require it.

— Vaccinated people should still get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the U.S., and be tested three to five days after returning. They do not need to quarantine. The agency noted the potential introduction of virus variants and differences in vaccine coverage around the world for the cautious guidance on overseas travel.

The CDC cited recent research on the real-world effects of the vaccines for its updated guidance. Already, the agency had said fully vaccinated people could visit with each other indoors without wearing masks or social distancing. It also said vaccinated people could visit with unvaccinated people from a single household under similar conditions, as long as the unvaccinated individuals were at low risk for severe illness if infected.

The U.S. began its vaccine rollout in mid-December. The first vaccines — from Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses taken a few weeks apart. A one-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was given the green light by regulators at the end of February.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Mixed messages on travel from CDC

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Friday that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves. However, she also said that with the rising number of COVID cases, the CDC is not recommending nonessential travel at this time.

  • Ready to travel abroad? Here’s where you can go — if you’re vaccinated against COVID

    Here’s what to know before you go.

  • What you can and can't do once vaccinated that the CDC guidelines don't tell you

    Steer clear of large gatherings if you live with unvaccinated people. Bigger groups are fine if all members have been vaccinated.

  • CDC says fully vaccinated people can safely travel in the US

    Vaccinated domestic travelers will not have to quarantine or be tested for COVID-19 when traveling in the US unless local rules apply.

  • Pressure builds over fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old

    Calls are mounting for the release of bodycam video of the incident. Adam Toledo was shot once in the chest after a foot chase, police said.

  • Train hits truck that slid onto track in Taiwan, killing 51

    A train barreled into an unmanned truck that had rolled onto the track Friday in Taiwan, leaving at least 51 people dead and dozens injured in the island's deadliest rail disaster. Minutes later, the train’s lead car crashed into it, according to Railways Administration official Weng Hui-ping, just before the train entered a tunnel. The train, which was carrying more than 400 people, derailed near the Taroko Gorge scenic area on the first day of a long holiday weekend when many people were using Taiwan's extensive rail system, including many families with children.

  • Updated CDC guidance: Vaccinated people are free to travel in U.S. and internationally

    Fully vaccinated people can travel domestically and internationally without having to show a negative COVID-19 test or quarantining, but are still recommended to wear a mask and follow public health precautions, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Why it matters: It's a major incentive for Americans to get vaccinated that will also provide a boost to the U.S. travel industry, which has been financially hammered by the pandemic over the past year. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany states had previously required travelers to quarantine upon arrival in order to curb the spread of the virus. Some countries also required Americans to show proof of a negative coronavirus test upon arrival or at time of departure.Yes, but: The CDC still recommends that vaccinated people get tested 3-5 days after traveling internationally, since it's not yet fully clear whether they can carry the virus and transmit it to others.Vaccinated Americans are also still required to follow other countries' requirements with regards to testing and quarantining when traveling internationally.The big picture: The CDC and the White House have been asked repeatedly what fully vaccinated people can do with regards to travel. Earlier in the year, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said there were not enough Americans yet vaccinated for the CDC to decide cross-country travel guidance.The new guidelines also follow a CDC announcement last month that fully vaccinated people can gather with small groups indoors — without masks — and still be safe. By the numbers: Almost 40% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. Over a fifth of adults in the country are fully vaccinated. This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The fourth COVID-19 wave is here

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosCoronavirus infections are on the rise yet again, all across the U.S. The big picture: America may be at the beginning of a fourth wave in the pandemic. It will almost certainly be far less deadly than the previous three, but this persistent failure to contain the virus has real consequences, and will only make it harder to put COVID-19 behind us.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: On average, roughly 63,000 Americans per day were diagnosed with coronavirus infections over the past week. That’s a 17% increase from the week before, and echoes the rising caseloads of the pandemic’s second wave last summer.Average daily caseloads increased over the past week in 25 states. The biggest spikes were in Michigan and New York.Even as vaccinations continue to climb, new cases only declined in five states, mainly in the Southeast.What we’re watching: Because so many seniors have been vaccinated — 73% have gotten at least one dose — this fourth wave is likely to be a lot less deadly than the previous ones.Many states have also prioritized vaccinating people with underlying health conditions, which will also help constrain the increase in severe illness and death.Yes, but: More coronavirus is always a bad outcome, and this fourth wave is a foreseeable, preventable failure that risks dragging out the pandemic and leaving more people at risk in the process.Millions of younger Americans with high-risk medical conditions haven’t yet been vaccinated, and therefore are still susceptible to serious illness and death as the virus spreads more aggressively.Hospitalizations are still rising — they’re just not likely to increase as dramatically as they have before.Greater spread also fosters the growth of new variants. The variants driving this outbreak are more contagious than the original strain; future variants will likely be less susceptible to our existing vaccines.Failing to control the virus now means it’ll be hanging around and flaring up longer into the future.The bottom line: The vaccines work, and will spare us a lot of the death and suffering of previous surges. But four waves of infection in one year represents a clear failure to control the virus through any other means, and that will continue to hurt us. Go deeper: Coronavirus cases are rising all over the worldEach week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New COVID clinical trial with college students seeks answers on vaccines and variants

    Thousands of students will self-swab their noses every day for four months to test for COVID-19 after receiving Moderna’s vaccine.

  • Netflix vs. Disney Plus: The top 9 streaming TV shows of the week

    Disney Plus's "WandaVision" is still the top series and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" surged in audience demand this week.

  • Was B.J. Finney the worst free-agent signing in Seahawks history?

    B.J. Finney never played a snap for the Seahawks. Does that make him the worst free-agent signing in team history?

  • Eyes On: Eddie Benjamin Releases Debut EP ‘Emotional’

    Justin Bieber, a mentor to the young singer-songwriter, has described him as "the next generation."

  • CDC Walks Back Claim that Vaccinated People Do Not Carry COVID: ‘The Evidence Isn’t Clear’

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky had said that "vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don't get sick, and that is not just in the clinical trials but it's also in real world data," on Tuesday

  • Dutch temporarily halt AstraZeneca shots for under-60s

    The Dutch government said Friday it is temporarily halting AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations for people under 60 following reports of very small number of people suffering unusual blood clots after receiving the shot. The Dutch decision comes three days after authorities in Germany also stopped using the AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the under-60s, citing fresh concerns over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots. Earlier Friday, a Dutch organization that monitors vaccine side effects said it had received five reports of blood clots with low blood plate counts following vaccinations.

  • Fully vaccinated against COVID-19? CDC says it's safe to travel but still recommends staying home

    Despite the CDC's new guidance that fully vaccinated Americans can safely travel, the agency is still recommending against it as COVID cases rise.

  • Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges steps like masks

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging people to take steps to guard against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks in public. “Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread,” Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, told People magazine. It was not clear when Palin, 57, tested positive.

  • One of America’s Most Exciting New Restaurants Just Opened in Houston

    Another reason to visit H-Town.

  • Why green initiatives count as infrastructure, from Biden's top climate officials

    Biden officials say the infrastructure of the future depends on defeating climate change. Republicans are focused on roads and bridges.

  • Vaccinated Travelers Can Fly to Iceland for Less Than $350

    Along with discounted flights, IcelandAir is offering epic vacation packages starting at $599.

  • Nike, FedEx, and 24 other companies with $77 billion of combined income have avoided paying taxes for years, a new report found

    55 of America's biggest companies paid $0 in federal taxes last year. A new study breaks down loopholes major companies use to avoid paying taxes.