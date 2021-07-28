Fully vaccinated travelers from the US and the EU will soon be able to enter England without quarantine, report says

Passengers at London Heathrow Airport. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

England plans to begin lifting its quarantine rules for non-UK residents, HuffPost reported.

The rules are reportedly set to ease for fully vaccinated people from the US and the EU.

Previously, they have had to isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

England plans to change its coronavirus rules to allow fully vaccinated travelers from the US and the European Union to enter without quarantining, HuffPost and the BBC reported, citing unnamed sources.

The BBC reported that ministers met Wednesday morning and made the decision.

Currently, non-UK residents traveling from what England calls "amber list" countries - including the US and most of Europe - must self-isolate for up to 10 days and take coronavirus tests, even if they are fully vaccinated.

But according to HuffPost, England soon plans to recognize US and EU documents that show people to be fully vaccinated. It's unclear whether Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland plan to adopt the same policy.

The rules would change again for any country put on England's "red list" of countries.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed on Wednesday morning that ministers were considering the changes.

"A decision on that will be made shortly," he told Sky News.

"We do know that the double vaccination hasn't just protected us domestically - it's also opened up possibilities for us to look again at international travel.

"I know whether it's businesses or individuals who want to go on holiday, that will be an important step."

Fully vaccinated British residents coming from amber-list countries already had the quarantine requirement dropped earlier this month, though the restriction was quickly reimposed on France.

The UK Department for Transport did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

