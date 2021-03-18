Fulton Co. Sheriff: Drug-fueled standoff leads to fire, butcher knife threats, tasing in Broadalbin

Mar. 18—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

BROADALBIN — A man's apparent drug-fueled psychotic event led to a standoff at a Broadalbin residence Tuesday evening where he set the residence on fire, then threatened officers with a butcher knife, Fulton County Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies ultimately Tased the man, took him into custody and paramedics took him on to Albany Medical Center by helicopter for treatment of serious cuts, officials said. The man was not identified.

The incident began Tuesday evening with multiple calls regarding a distraught man having a possible psychotic event at the Indian Village Trailer Park in Fulton County, officials said.

The man had been smoking crack cocaine for several days and had poured kerosene or another accelerant over himself, the reports said, according to officials.

Deputies and state police then responded and state police investigators attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours. During that time, the man made several threats to officers that he would either harm himself or that officers would have to shoot him, officials said.

The man then started the fire in the residence and the fire spread rapidly. The Broadalbin and Perth fire departments proceeded to put the fire out. The man then broke several windows with a butcher knife in his hand, officials said.

"He rushed out the front door with the knife in hand in an aggressive manner," a sheriff's release reads. "He was tased, fell to the ground and was placed into custody."

Sheriff Richard Giardino credited members of the sheriff's communications center, deputies, state police and investigators with the safe result.

"Fortunately luck was on our side Tuesday night and there were no injuries to family, neighbors, and fire or law enforcement personnel," Giardino said in the release.

