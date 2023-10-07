Fulton County approves $1 million of funding for youth homeless programs

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is fighting youth homelessness.

It approved spending $1 million to fund new programs this week.

The funds will go to 16 organizations that serve young people in Fulton County in a variety of ways.

“The partners receiving the YHP 2023 funding have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to combating what we all know to be a serious issue among our youth,” said Chief Operating Officer Health, Human Services and Public Works Dr. Pamela Roshell. “It is vital that Fulton County and its partners work together to provide solutions on how best to serve the unique and special needs of youth experiencing homelessness. “I am confident that the funding provided will assist with supporting programs and services that meet the needs of those impacted.”

The 16 non-profits to receive the Fulton County Youth Homelessness Program (YHP) 2023 Funding Awards are as follows:

Aniz, Inc. - HAYA Project (Healing Atlanta’s Young Adults)

City of Refuge, Incorporated - City of Refuge Comprehensive Youth Homelessness Program

Covenant House Georgia, Inc. - Supportive Solutions for Youth Experiencing Homelessness

Facts to Thrive Inc - Doing Our Responsibility to House Adolescence (DORTHA)

Favor House, Inc. - Favor For Youth

Feeding GA Families Incorporated - End Youth Homelessness

Generation Infocus Foundation - GIF - ‘Holistic Transitional Housing Program for Youth’

Georgia Center for Youth Excellence - Safe House II Project

Georgia Parent Support Network, Inc. - GPSN’s Street Outreach Program for Homeless Youth

Positive Transition Services, Inc. - Stepping Stones Initiative

Poverty 2 Prosperity PS Inc - AND STILL, I RISE YHP

SafeHouse Outreach - 2023 Safehouse Outreach Youth Homelessness Services

SKIP Georgia Chapter, Inc (Save Kids of Incarcerated Parents) - SKIP GA Bridges to Stability: Empowering & Educating Homeless Youth for Change

Stand Up for Kids Atlanta - StandUp for Kids Atlanta - Homeless Youth Programs

U Hope CDC, Inc. - U Hope Youth Emergency Program

Youth Empowerment Success Services - Youth Empowerment Success Services Inc. (YESS) Youth Homeless Rental Assistance Program

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: