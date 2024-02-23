Fulton County Board of Ethics hearing complaints against DA Fani Willis

The Fulton County Board of Ethics will have a special meeting next month, in part, to hear complaints against District Attorney Fani Willis.

According to the agenda for the March 7 meeting, two complaints against Willis will be discussed, among complaints involving Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington.

Willis has come under fire in recent weeks for a personal relationship she has admitted to having with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired for the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen others.

Last week, both Wade and Willis took the stand in hearings to determine if Willis and her office should be removed from trying the case against the former president.

Both fielded personal questions from attorneys including finances, trips the two took together and if they were involved in a romantic or sexual relationship.

During several tense exchanges, Willis showed her indignation at those allegations.

“You’ve been intrusive into peoples’ personal lives. You’re confused. You think I’m on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial, no matter how hard you put me on trial,” Willis said.

The ethics board meeting is open to the public and scheduled for March 7 at 10 a.m.

