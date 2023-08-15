Was Fulton County Court hacked? How did a Trump charge sheet get published hours before grand jury vote

It was the URL heard around the world.

On Monday, a charge sheet announcing 13 counts against Donald Trump was briefly published online on the Fulton County court website – before being deleted just as quickly – kicking off rampant speculation about the looming indictment and instantly fuelling claims of foul play from the former president.

The initial charge sheet seemed to show an extensive list of criminal charges against Mr Trump stemming from the long-running Georgia investigation into his attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, according to Reuters.

It was published hours before the grand jury had voted to indict the former president and a group of his closest allies for running a criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 election in the state and keep Mr Trump in power.

The document, which can still be viewed on the Reuters website, was quickly taken down.

Hours later, when the indictment was handed down, it appeared under a different case code.

It also included Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants – something the original document did not.

But there were some similarities with the initial charge sheet and the final charge sheet both including the exact same 13 charges against the former president.

With officials doing little to hamper speculation or offer any concrete explanation for the apparent mistake, Mr Trump and his allies seized on the document to claim foul play.

In an email to his supporters asking for donations to his campaign, the former president claimed the document was another sign of the “Witch Hunt” against him and asked his supporters for more money.

“This is an absolute DISGRACE. These rabid left-wing prosecutors don’t care about uncovering the truth. They don’t care about administering justice or upholding the rule of law,” he wrote to his donors in an email with the subject line “LEAKED CHARGES AGAINST ME.”

“The Grand Jury testimony has not even FINISHED – but it’s clear the District Attorney has already decided how this case will end.”

Online commentators also began speculating that the document was a hack or maybe a leak; after all, the unthinkable and unexpected already happened once in recent months, with the 2022 leak of a draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s eventual decision overturning Roe v Wade.

Republican lawmakers meanwhile flew into a rage.

"This is OUTRAGEOUS government conduct and is a very legitimate basis to deem the entire Grand Jury process tainted & corrupted,” Florida Representative Matt Gaetz wrote on social media. “MOTION TO DISMISS!!!"

The overarching political narratives – judgment day for Mr Trump, or a political prosecution gone too far – had outrun the verifiable facts on the ground.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office told Reuters that initial reports of the document filed online were “inaccurate” but didn’t explain what led to the reported original upload.

The Fulton County clerk’s office reinforced this message, writing in a statement of “fictitous” reports about charges being approved by the grand jury investigating Donald Trump.

“There have been no documents today regarding such,” officials said.

The office added that documents without official case numbers “are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such” – despite the fact that the document that appeared online did have a case number.

When pressed about the document before the indictment was handed down, the court clerk Che Alexander continued o offer little in the way of an explanation.

“I mean, I don’t know what else to say,” he said.

All the while, the actual grand jury process, the body that eventually recommended Mr Trump’s fourth major criminal indictment of the year, continued throughout Monday, extending into after-hours testimony from Georgia officials.

Outside, police continued with a stepped-up security posture including K-9 dogs, as Georgia officials have suggested a charging decision could come this month.

Media organisations surrounded the court complex, with lines of tents and cameras that heightened the atmosphere of anticipation.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference announcing the charges (Getty Images)

When the indictment was unsealed it emerged that there are 13 felony charges against Mr Trump, including RICO, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and more.

In addition, 18 Trump associates have also been indicted, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

When asked at Monday’s press conference about the document, Ms Willis said: “I can’t tell you anything about what you refer to.”

The document drama was the latest bizarre twist in a high-profile investigation that began shortly after an infamous 2021 phone call, in which Mr Trump was recorded giving explicit requests for top state officials to “find” him enough votes to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Most recently, Mr Trump has falsely claimed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an affair with a rapper who was the target of a racketeering probe by her office.

The speculation surrounding the charges also overshadowed a major update in the case.

On Sunday, CNN reported that Ms Willis’s office had text messages allegedly linking the Trump campaign team to breaches of voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia.