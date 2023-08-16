Fulton County DA eyeing March 2024 trial for Trump, allies election interference case

Channel 2 Action News has obtained court documents showing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is looking at a possible March 2024 start date for the trial of 19 co-defendants accused of trying to interfere with the 2020 elections.

Those indicted include former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more.

The 98-page indictment, which was unsealed on Monday night, lays out 41 charges for all of the defendants.

[Georgia grand jury: Read the full indictment against Trump and his allies]

In new court documents filed on Wednesday, the district attorney’s office lays out possible pretrial scheduling.

Willis previously stated that all 19 defendants will have until Friday, August 25 to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail. Sheriff Pat Labat says all of the defendants will be treated like anyone else accused of a crime, regardless of their status.

Arraignment for the defendants will begin the week of September 5, according to the filing.

Pretrial hearings are currently scheduled to end on February 20, 2024 with the trial beginning on March 4, 2024, the filing reads.

The filing goes on to add that extensions of deadlines may be granted if there is good cause.

