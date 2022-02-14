Fulton County DA Fani Willis on Trump election probe: 'Almost immediately I knew...'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gives a sit-down interview about her investigation into Trump's election interference in Georgia.
In an interview with CBS, Rep. Adam Kinzinger said the "growing" number of Putin supporters within the GOP movement are a "huge concern."
Republicans have questioned Biden's mental health since before he was elected. Biden's doctor said in November he was "healthy" and fit for office.
Ohio's Matt Dolan is spending millions to break through in a GOP Senate primary where he's the only candidate not aggressively courting Trump.
Critics told Vice News that the bills "feel like political peddling" and are a way to secure police votes for GOP lawmakers.
The attempt by the Jan. 6 commission to build a picture of Trump's actions is being complicated by his use of aides' phones to make calls.
“People’s patience is broken. People have had enough.”View Entire Post ›
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is the only lawmaker "that's really fighting back," said Texas State Senate candidate Bianca Gracia.
The creators of the NFTs say it’s a “unique and progressive way to celebrate the monumental life of George Floyd” and that owning one comes with an “N word pass.”View Entire Post ›
Trump is "right on target" with a statement that included a call for the death penalty, the Ohio lawmaker said.
Librarians and members of Jewish community couldn't convince McMinn County Board of Education to reconsider removing graphic novel at school board meeting
A former Homeland Security aide told MSNBC that Trump was "mind-numbingly incompetent" when it came to protecting classified information.
Nearly one-third of US parents are opposed to vaccinating their kids against Covid – so one-time vaccine skeptics are helping families find evidence-based answers ‘They may not change their mind overnight, but by taking your time, you’re ensuring that they could change their minds.’ Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters Alexis Danielsen sat down and rolled up her sleeve. When the shot went into her arm, one thought flooded her mind: “Finally!” It was May 2021, and she was receiving her first Covi
The bank applied to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to take the funds, with the intention of returning them to the donors, Reuters reported.
"Every president in the near term will be put in a box when it comes to dealing with Russia," Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.
The truckers have so far been protesting for two weeks, and they say they won't stop until all vaccine mandates are lifted.
Giuliani was one of four Trump attorneys who were subpoenaed last month by the House committee investigating the insurrection.
David McCormick, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates who is running for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, will air a "Let’s go Brandon" ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Fox News first reported.The big picture: The 30-second spot aims to underscore the problems facing the Biden administration — including inflation, rising crime rates, immigration and the U.S.' pullout from Afghanistan — while the "Let's go Brandon" chant can be heard in the background.Get market news worthy of your time wi
Jill Biden has turned Valentine's Day into a lesson for second graders. The first lady and longtime teacher had Washington elementary school students design Valentine's Day hearts that are hanging in the East Wing of the White House. Twenty second graders from Aiton Elementary School and their teacher, Alejandro Diasgranados, will tour the White House on Monday and see their “heart work” on display, Biden's office said.
Graham on Sunday said Donald Trump has a great chance in the 2024 presidential election, but warned "if he looks backward, I think he's hurting his chances."