Fulton County DA Fani Willis on Trump election probe: 'Almost immediately I knew...'

Nearly one-third of US parents are opposed to vaccinating their kids against Covid – so one-time vaccine skeptics are helping families find evidence-based answers ‘They may not change their mind overnight, but by taking your time, you’re ensuring that they could change their minds.’ Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters Alexis Danielsen sat down and rolled up her sleeve. When the shot went into her arm, one thought flooded her mind: “Finally!” It was May 2021, and she was receiving her first Covi