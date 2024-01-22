Fulton County DA Fani Willis ordered to testify in special prosecutor's divorce case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been ordered to testify in the divorce case of Nathan Wade. Willis hired Wade as a special prosecutor in the 2020 Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and is accused of being romantically involved with him. Nikole Killion reports.

