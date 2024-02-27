Fulton County DA’s office confirms hearing in election interference to reopen witness testimony

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a hearing in the election interference case.

An official told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the purpose is to re-open the testimony of Attorney Terrence Bradley, a witness in the effort to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis in the case.

Weeks ago, Bradley refuted Ashleigh and John Merchant’s allegations against Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s alleged relationship.

In a document obtained by Channel 2 Action News on Feb. 9, Ashleigh and John Merchant alleged that Willis and Wade claimed to not have had a personal, romantic relationship before Willis appointed Wade as a special prosecutor, but Terrence Bradley refuted that claim.

Bradley is an attorney and a member of the Georgia Bar.

Bradley and Wade were friends and business associates. Bradley is said to have non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began before Willis was sworn in as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in January 2021.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

