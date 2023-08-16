Fulton County DA seeks March 4 trial date in Trump case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is requesting a March 4, 2024, start date in the trial of former President Trump and 18 co-defendants over an alleged plot to subvert the state’s 2020 election results and keep Trump in power.

Willis also proposed that their arraignments will occur during the week of Sept. 5, according to a court filing. She said dates would not conflict with Trump’s other legal matters.

“In light of Defendant Donald John Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns, the State of Georgia proposes certain deadlines that do not conflict with these other courts’ already-scheduled hearings and trial dates,” Willis wrote in the filing.

The trial’s start date will ultimately be decided by a judge.

When announcing the charges Monday, Willis said her office would request a trial start date within the next six months and intended to try all 19 co-defendants together, signaling that her office would not waste time.

“We do want to move this case along,” she said.

