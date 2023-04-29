Fulton County deputy accused of soliciting teen for sex, indicted on sex trafficking charges

A Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy has been indicted on sex trafficking-related charges.

Attorney General Chris Carr said Friday that Courtney Lofton, an FCSO Deputy, is accused of soliciting a 17-year-old girl for sex in October 2022.

“Those who wear the uniform are entrusted to protect and defend their fellow citizens, and when that trust is broken, it is difficult to restore,” said Carr. “This indictment is part of a larger investigation conducted by our state and federal partners, and we will keep working with them to ensure all buyers are held accountable. We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat as we continue our efforts to protect Georgia’s children from human trafficking.”

The indictment comes after an investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit.

Lofton was indicted on one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

“It is of utmost importance that officers who violate their oath to protect and serve be held accountable for their actions,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “Our HEAT Unit is committed to making Georgia a safer place to live.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

