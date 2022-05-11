Fulton County Deputy and Farmington Officer presented Life Saving awards

Pictured from the left are Fulton County Deputy Vincent Porcaro, Jerry Lieb, FOP Awards Chair, Lodge 427 President Donald "Ike" Hackett.

CANTON -- Life Saving Awards were presented Friday, May 6 to Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Vincent Porcaro, and Farmington Police Officer, Cody Rice, to recognize their on-duty actions that saved two seriously wounded area residents. The awards were presented during a meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Spoon River Valley Lodge # 427 in Canton.

“Two seriously wounded people are alive today because of the immediate and decisive actions of Deputy Vincent Porcaro and Officer Cody Rice,” said FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “These two of the area’s finest officers put their training to use to save lives.”

Pictured from the left are Jerry Lieb, FOP Awards Chair, Lodge 427 President Donald “Ike” Hackett and Farmington Police Officer, Cody Rice.

Nov. 2, Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Vincent Porcaro responded to a 911 call to a rural Farmington residence where a domestic dispute had occurred earlier in the evening. Porcaro found one subject with multiple, life-threatening gunshot wounds and another with several life-threatening stab wounds. Farmington Police Officer Cody Rice arrived soon thereafter, and the two officers immediately began emergency first-aid procedures on both subjects to slow down the blood loss and keep both people alive until Fulton County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived. The officers’ actions are credited with saving the lives of the two residents, both of whom have recovered.

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. With a proud tradition of officers representing officers, the FOP is the most respected and most recognized police organization in the country. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest State Lodge, proudly representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers - more than 10 percent of all FOP members nationwide. Visit www.ilfop.org for more information.

