Fulton County detention officer arrested after inmate stabbed by other inmates

A former Fulton County detention officer is facing more than a dozen charges after the sheriff said he stood by and allowed an inmate to get jumped and stabbed with a shank by a group of other inmates.

Sheriff Patrick Labat said Reynard Trotman has been charged with seven felony counts of violation of oath by public officer, two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony county of cruelty to inmate, one count of conspiracy to commit felony and misdemeanor counts of battery and reckless conduct.

According to warrants, Trotman failed to render aid or protect inmate Devin Gatison as multiple inmates stabbed him at least 12 times with a shank on Feb. 4.. The inmates also hit Gatison with a broomstick and caused him to fall headfirst over the top mezzanine railing and onto the floor.

According to the warrants, Gatison was trying to get out of an area of the jail where he had already complained to Trotman that he wasn’t safe, zone 500. Trotman watched a group of inmates push Gatison back inside zone 500 and then walked away, according to the warrant.

Gatison had made multiple attempts to tell Trotman he was in fear for his life the night before.

Gatison was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery. His current condition has not been released.