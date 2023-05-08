Fulton County detention officer hospitalized, claims they inhaled ‘suspicious substance’

A Fulton County detention officer is in the hospital after they say they inhaled something by accident.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that fire and EMS crews received reports of a suspicious package brought to the intake area of the Fulton County Jail Monday morning.

Atlanta Fire Department’s Hazmat team inspected the suspicious substance in the intake area.

The detention officer told authorities they were exposed to the substance that was inside the package. They were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police have not said who brought the package to the jail. The identity of the officer was not released.

Authorities told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that nothing was found in the package the officer claimed to have inhaled.

The investigation remains ongoing.

