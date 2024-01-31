Fulton County District Attorney’s Office working under new protocols during cybersecurity attack

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has been seriously impacted by a cybersecurity incident that has affected other county offices.

The county learned about the outage on Sunday. They’ve been working since then to get systems back up.

Channel 2 Action News learned Wednesday that District Attorney Fani Willis’ office has drastically changed the way they do business for the foreseeable future until the incident is resolved.

The new protocols include not using email to transmit sensitive information, picking up evidence and files in person from police departments, using county cell phones to communicate and saving all work on an external hard drive, among other changes.

“In many ways what is going on now with the County IT is going to be more difficult to navigate than COVID was for this office. However, we have a team of warriors that survived and thrived with that challenge and we shall survive and thrive during this challenge,” Willis wrote in a note to colleagues.

Willis said some officials are hoping the county’s systems will be up and running by next week, but she anticipates February to be a “very challenging month.”