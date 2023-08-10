Fulton County grand jury charge 8 metro Atlanta residents in RICO, street gang terrorism case

A Fulton County Grand Jury indicted eight alleged associates of the PDE criminal street gang in a pandemic unemployment insurance conspiracy spanning multiple states.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis’ office announced the indictment Wednesday.

According to the DA’s office, the eight individuals are accused of pandemic unemployment fraud, violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act, street gang terrorism, and more than 100 counts of identity fraud.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DA’s Office White Collar Crime Unit investigated the case leading to the indictment for more than two years.

The 30-month-long investigation was performed in partnership with the DA’s Office Gang Unit, the Atlanta Police Department, the Georgia Department of Labor, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Secret Service.

“The White Collar Crime Unit spent more than two years investigating this case, which came to our attention out of a series of gang-related homicide investigations in early 2021. We spent countless hours combing through cell phone evidence, social media evidence, bank records, and other documents, and we intend to hold accountable all of the individuals charged by the grand jury in this case,” White Collar Crime Unit Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten said.

Together, the eight individuals were collectively charged with one count of Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations) Act, nine counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State, and 134 counts of Identity Fraud, according to the DA’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Story continues

“Whether they are shooting or stealing, criminal street gangs will be prosecuted by my office for the crimes they commit in Fulton County using every tool available under the law. If gangs choose to turn to white-collar crimes to fund their illegal activities, we will be waiting with indictments in hand,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said.

At least one defendant is accused of admitting to stealing more than $70,000 from the State of Georgia in the scheme, according to the DA’s office.

The following individuals were charged in the indictment, delivered by the Fulton County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

Shadarian Mitchell, 34, of Atlanta, GA: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (3 counts), Conspiracy to Defraud the State, Identity Fraud (107 counts)

Caren Mitchell, 54, of Atlanta, GA: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (3 counts), Conspiracy to Defraud the State, Identity Fraud (17 counts)

Dontavious Cheeks, 33, of Atlanta, GA: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (3 counts), Conspiracy to Defraud the State, Identity Fraud (2 counts)

Kenneth Long, 35, of Decatur, GA: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (3 counts), Conspiracy to Defraud the State, Identity Fraud

Brittany Parks, 28, of Atlanta, GA: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Conspiracy to Defraud the State, Identity Fraud (3 counts)

Kareem Durham, 27, of Union City, GA: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Conspiracy to Defraud the State, Identity Fraud (2 counts)

Julian Rabun, 39, of Atlanta, GA: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Conspiracy to Defraud the State, Identity Fraud (2 counts)

Zemekia Davis, 34, of Atlanta, GA: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Conspiracy to Defraud the State, Identity Fraud

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: