Fulton County Jail inmate recaptured after escaping custody at hospital, deputies say
An inmate at the Fulton County Jail is back behind bars after officials say he attempted to escape.
Fulton County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News murder suspect Jaron Walker was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to have his injured leg treated.
When they arrived at the hospital, deputies said Walker escaped custody at 9:21 a.m.
He was recaptured and taken into custody at 9:25 a.m.
No officers were injured during the incident.
According to inmate information, before his escape attempt, Walker was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, hijacking a car, possession of a firearm, hit-and-run and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
Authorities did not provide additional information regarding what led to Walker’s arrest.
