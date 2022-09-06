Fulton County leaders exploring more ways to combat gang violence

Fulton County leaders met on Tuesday to talk about a crackdown on gang activity in the area.

Leaders tell Channel 2 Action News they are taking things a step further by attending the National Alliance of Gang Investigators Association’s World Summit this week.

The summit is set to focus on specific reduction strategies.

Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway was there as members from the Atlanta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the United States District Attorney discussed their plans for the county and metro Atlanta areas.

They are hoping these plans and strategies will help curb criminal gang activity in the metro area.

The summit will discuss, violence reduction strategy and community outreach, prosecuting human trafficking and gang cases, gangs and school safety and best practices for standing up a gang unit and officer safety and wellness.

This all comes on the heels of two indictments from last week.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office indicted 26 people they said carried out a series of high-profile robberies. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.

The Department of Justice also announced on Wednesday 25 people, including members of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, pleaded guilty to several RICO charges.

