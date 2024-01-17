Fulton County man arrested on child porn charges

Rodney Shaffer, 58, of Vermont, Ill., was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography involving a minor under the age of 13, according to a release from the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

Shaffer's residence in Vermont was searched by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police on Jan. 11, where they uncovered evidence of child pornography in the home.

Each count Shaffer faces is punishable by up to seven years in prison. His next court date is Feb. 24.

