Fulton County officer stabbed in the head by inmate at jail, sheriff confirms

A jail inmate stabbed a Fulton County detention officer at the Fulton County Jail Thursday morning, Sheriff Pat Labat confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Labat said an inmate grabbed the officer from behind and stabbed him in the back of the head with a homemade shank.

The officer also suffered defensive wounds in both shins.

Labat, who was at the jail at the time, said another inmate came to the injured deputy’s aid.

The deputy was treated at Grady hospital and should be released soon, Labat said. His identity has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Labat said the inmate will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, but his mental health is part of the investigation. His identity has also not been released.